Cell-based Assays Market worth $22.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cell-based Assays Market by Product & Service (Reagents, Microplate, Cell Lines, Assay Kits, Instrument & Software, Services), Application (Drug Discovery, Research), End User (CROs, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is projected to reach USD 22.0 billion by 2025 from USD 14.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cell-based Assays Market"

235 - Tables

35 - Figures

239 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=119917269

The growing preference for cell-based assays in drug discovery, increasing funding for cell-based research, and growth in the number of drug discovery activities are the key factors supporting the growth of the market. However, the growth of the market is likely to be restrained by factors such as the high cost of instruments, restrictions on reagent use, and the lack of infrastructure for cell-based research in emerging economies.

Consumables accounted for the largest share of cell-based assays market

Based on product and service, the market is segmented into consumables, instruments & software, and services. Consumables dominated the market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the extensive use and repeated purchase of consumables by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and the rising number of preliminary studies for the development of therapeutics.

Drug Discovery segment accounted for the largest share of cell-based assays market

Based on application, the cell based assays market is categorized into drug discovery, basic research, and other applications. The drug discovery application segment dominated the market in 2019. This segment is also projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This is due to increasing R&D investments, technological innovations in supportive processes, the introduction of new drugs, and the growing number of CROs providing drug discovery services.

The contract research organizations (CROs) are the fastest-growing end user segment of the cell-based assays market

Based on end users, the cell based assays market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, academic & research institutes, and contract research organizations (CROs). The contract research organizations segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing preference for drug discovery outsourcing by pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies and the cost-effectiveness of the services.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=119917269

North America accounted for the largest share of the cell based assays market

The cell-based assays market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. This market is primarily driven by the availability of government and private funding for life science research, the growing penetration of CROs, comprehensive drug development regulations, and the rapid adoption of advanced technologies in the region.

The prominent players operating in the cell-based assays market are Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=119917269

Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Drug Discovery Services Market by Process (Target Selection, Validation, Lead Optimization), Type (Medicinal Chemistry, DMPK), Drug Type (Biologics, Small Molecules), Therapeutic (Oncology, Neurology), Company (Tier 1, 2, 3) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/drug-discovery-services-market-138732129.html

Single-cell Analysis Market by Cell Type (Human, Animal, Microbial), Product (Consumables, Instruments), Technique (Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR, Mass Spectrometry, Microscopy), Application (Research, Medical Application), End User - Global Forecasts to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/single-cell-analysis-market-171955254.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cell-based-assays-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cell-based-assays.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg