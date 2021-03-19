Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2021
London, March 19
Pacific Assets Trust plc
19 March 2021
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2021
Pacific Assets Trust plc's Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.pacific-assets.co.uk.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 008 4913
