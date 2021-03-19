Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ismail Amla 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Growth Officer b) Initial notification

/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Capita plc b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each







GB00B23K0M20 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of nil cost share options granted under the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017* and sale of shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition of Shares on exercise of nil cost share options Nil 182,232 Sale of Shares £0.4670 182,232 d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume



-Price Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition of Shares on exercise of nil cost share options Nil 182,232 Sale of Shares £0.4670 182,232 e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-18

08:14 UTC f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange - XLON

*Note: The award granted on 4 December 2018 under the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017 shall lapse if not exercised by 31 March 2021.