Impact of Growing Electric Vehicle Sales on Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Manufacturers: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) sales are set to expand at nearly 11% over 2021-2031, equaling US$ 277 million in revenues, owing to high demand from automotive industry. Soaring demand from consumer electronics is expected to push sales for anisotropic conductive films. Increasing usage of ACF in OLEDs, smart graphic display and vehicle dashboards to bolster the demand in the upcoming years.

The latest edition of Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) market by Fact.MR finds that rising demand for electric vehicle (EV) sales to spur the sales of Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF). Technological advancements such as 5G technology and miniaturization in electronic devices are bolstering the ACF demand. Significant application in vehicle display, followed by smart phones and tablets to foster Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) sales.

"Advanced technology used in electronic devices and increasing miniaturization in the same for finer pitch adhesives are prompting the anisotropic conductive films manufacturers to increase sales of electronic interconnecting tools," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

Chip-on-glass to acquire maximum share attributed to its high usage in smart phones and tablets

Growing demand for smartphones and tablets continue to create anisotropic conductive films sales

By film width, less than 1.25 mm width to remain dominant

East Asia to remain lucrative market, accounting 28% of global ACF sales

to remain lucrative market, accounting 28% of global ACF sales US to witness aggrandizing sales, with growing anisotropic conductive film application in medical industry

Owing to the surge in demand from automotive industry, Germany to be the epicenter of European market

to be the epicenter of European market Japan to witness astonishing sales in ACF shipments with an expansion of nearly 12% CAGR

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers analyzed by Fact.MR include Showa Denko Materials, Dexerials Corporation, 3M, H&S High Tech, U-PAK, AMADA WELD TECH, PVA TePla America, Henkal, Duksan Hi-Metal Co., 3T Frontiers, Guangzhou Weicai, and Shenzhen Olian Automatic Equipment among others. Product innovation and strong focus on R&D remains a key strategy of manufacturers.

In March 2021, 3M announced, WRAPMATE- an end-to-end digital platform for consumers to get their graphic projects designed, printed, and installed, is launching a first of its kind e-commerce platform for vehicle graphics project. This new technology allows vehicle wrap customers to receive exact pricing information before purchase.

Also, in December 2020, Dexerials announced a new development and commercialization of product "PAF50C6" as a new particle-arrayed anisotropic conductive film line called "ArrayFIX" that ensures highly reliable connections and is suitable for miniaturized terminal connections in camera modules or touch panels.

More Valuable Insights on Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Market

In its latest report, Fact.MR offers an exhaustive analysis on global anisotropic conductive film (ACF) market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective on the global market potential, its growth and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of film width (<1.25 mm, 1.25-2.00 mm, >2.0 mm), connector type (chip-on-glass, chip-on-flex, chip-on-board, and others), application (television & monitors, smartphones & tablets, PCs & laptops, smart wearable, vehicle display, and others), end-user (device OEMs, and repairers), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, East Asia & Oceania, and MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What is the expected growth rate of anisotropic conductive film (ACF) by 2031?

Which region is expected to have the highest growth?

Which connection type is dominating anisotropic conductive films market?

Which are the factors that will hamper the demand for Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) sales?

How has COVID-19 hampered the growth of anisotropic conductive films?

