Solar module developers have long recognised the detrimental effects heat has on cell performance but West Australian company Sunovate has pointed to solar PV-thermal (PVT) technology as an opportunity to value add by improving efficiency.From pv magazine Australia The International Energy Agency (IEA) this week released a paper highlighting the merits of PVT, declaring the production of solar PV energy combined with energy from the heat transfer provides an increased yield per square meter. Glen Ryan, co-founder of Perth-based solar PV innovator Sunovate, is among those who participated in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...