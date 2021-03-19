North Carolina Urban Forest Council Shows Economic and Health Benefits of Caring for Urban Trees Year-Round

Group releases PSAs for Arbor Day to encourage planting and protecting trees

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2021 / The North Carolina Urban Forest Council (NCUFC) released two public service announcements to encourage communities across the state to properly plant, protect, and care for urban trees - the trees where we live, work and play.

The announcements help support efforts of North Carolina Arbor Day on March 19 and National Arbor Day on April 30 and were partially funded by the North Carolina Forest Service.

The Importance of Urban Trees: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kMAPKvW-wtI

The Importance of Proper Tree Care: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHL0ymU8u_k

"Trees are often the answer to economic, health, safety, and environmental issues all communities face," said Leslie Moorman, NCUFC Executive Director. "North Carolina communities participate in wonderful planting and tree care projects every Arbor Day, but we encourage them to go further and plant and protect urban trees year-round."

Trees in all North Carolina cities and towns help:

Clean the air and water;

Save energy;

Create healthy lifestyles; and

Stimulate the state's economy.

In fact, according to a study US Urban Forest Statistics, Values, and Projections by David J. Nowak and Eric J. Greenfield, North Carolina's urban forest saves the state $706.9 million a year by removing air pollution and helping us avoid energy and emissions use. Research also proves spending time around trees and looking at trees reduces stress, lowers blood pressure, and improves mood - valuable benefits for people during the pandemic.

"We must properly care for and protect our urban trees every day to continuously get their benefits," said Moorman. "We can all help North Carolina be green for generations to come."

To properly care for urban trees:

Plant trees at their correct depths;

Place thin layers of mulch away from tree trunks;

Make proper pruning cuts; and

Hire a certified arborist to help if needed.

Residents can visit www.ncufc.org for a Tree Owner's Manual, to find out how to hire an arborist, for more information about NCUFC programs, or to become a sponsor or member.

The North Carolina Urban Forest Council (NCUFC) consists of individuals, citizen groups, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and agencies from around the state that share an interest in community and urban forestry. We are many different voices protecting trees where we live, work, and play.

NCUFC is a nonprofit organization that helps communities strengthen the efforts of local groups by serving as a resource, a forum for networking and discussion, and an advocate of the urban forest. The Council seeks to encourage and support these communities in their urban forest management efforts. For more information, visit www.ncufc.org.

@ncurbanforests

CONTACT:

Leslie Moorman, 252-653-6277

Executive Director, NC Urban Forest Council

SOURCE: North Carolina Urban Forest Council

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636472/North-Carolina-Urban-Forest-Council-Shows-Economic-and-Health-Benefits-of-Caring-for-Urban-Trees-Year-Round