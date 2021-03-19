Hamburg in Germany closes down retail stores, Kamux's Hamburg store will be closed

Kamux Corporation Press Release19 March 2021 at 18:00 (EET)

HELSINKI, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamburg in Germany closes down retail stores widely on Saturday March 20, 2021 because the incidence of infections has exceeded 100 for three consecutive days. The close-down is regional, and Kamux's Hamburg store will be closed but other seven Kamux stores in Germany remain open.

"In Hamburg store we do sales only in digital channels but in other stores we continue to serve our customer also in showrooms," says Aleksandar Amann, Country Director of Kamux Germany.

