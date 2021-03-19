Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Wirklich nochmal fast 1.000% bis zum Sommer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ82 ISIN: FI4000206750 Ticker-Symbol: 4K8 
Berlin
19.03.21
16:39 Uhr
13,700 Euro
+0,020
+0,15 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAMUX OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAMUX OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.03.2021 | 17:16
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hamburg in Germany closes down retail stores, Kamux's Hamburg store will be closed

Kamux Corporation Press Release19 March 2021 at 18:00 (EET)

HELSINKI, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamburg in Germany closes down retail stores widely on Saturday March 20, 2021 because the incidence of infections has exceeded 100 for three consecutive days. The close-down is regional, and Kamux's Hamburg store will be closed but other seven Kamux stores in Germany remain open.

"In Hamburg store we do sales only in digital channels but in other stores we continue to serve our customer also in showrooms," says Aleksandar Amann, Country Director of Kamux Germany.

More information:

Aleksandar Amann, Kamux Germany, Country Director, tel. +49 40 5555 48951

ir@kamux.fi

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/hamburg-in-germany-closes-down-retail-stores--kamux-s-hamburg-store-will-be-closed,c3310924

KAMUX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.