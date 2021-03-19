Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Wirklich nochmal fast 1.000% bis zum Sommer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
19.03.2021 | 17:17
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of shares without dividend rights in ABB Ltd (37/21)

With effect from March 22, 2021, the shares without dividend rights will be
temporarily admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm. Trading will continue up
until and including March 29, 2021. 

Instrument:           Share without dividend rights
---------------------------------------------------
Short name:           ABB U                        
---------------------------------------------------
Round lot:            1                            
---------------------------------------------------
Clearing:             CCP Cleared                  
---------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:            SE0015658307                 
---------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:        220493                       
---------------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no:  STO Equities CCP/182         
---------------------------------------------------
Tick Size / no:       MiFID II tick size table     
---------------------------------------------------
MIC Code:             XSTO                         
---------------------------------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.