Inland Detox is Awarded CARF Accreditation for Additional Three Years

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2021 / Inland Detox is proud to announce approval for an additional three-year accreditation with CARF International for the drug and alcohol residential treatment program. This achievement displays the hard work and dedication that the organization has done to stay within the CARF standards and continue to provide the highest level of care to all clients and residents who stay with them.

Being a CARF accredited provider has been one the greatest benchmarks for measuring the quality and standards of health and human services organizations. CARF accreditation is based upon the ASPIRE to Excellence continuous quality improvement framework. This accreditation demonstrates the lengths that an organization like Inland Detox is willing to take, in order to provide clients with the best care and outcomes.

"Inland Detox is committed to offering excellent treatment - today, tomorrow, and always. Inland Detox is honored to have received the renewal for an additional three-years meeting CARF accreditation standards," says Kyle Hartfield, CEO.

The following strengths were displayed at the time of the accreditation report:

The organization's leadership is interested in improving its conformance to the CARF standards, and this was reflected in the discussion during the survey with the CEO. The clinical program has excellent, qualified, professional staff members and medical supervision members that are led by a caring and dedicated medical director. The staff members interviewed expressed a great deal of satisfaction with the work environment and support received from their leadership staff members. The organization involves families at the earliest stages of treatment and encourages their participation in the treatment process.

This accreditation is an honor to receive, takes diligence to maintain, and is going to allow the Inland Detox program to provide treatment and care to more individuals struggling with addiction or mental health problems.

"Detox is often complicated by clinical issues such as depression, anxiety, and trauma. Inland Detox welcomes co-occurring disordered individuals and understands that a diagnosis is not the person," says Dr. Robert Mc Alister, Psy. D.

The CARF accreditation process applies the nationally recognized standards during the site survey that is conducted. The accreditation is an ongoing process that distinguishes a provider's delivery of service and displays the commitment and continued performance, responsiveness to feedback, stakeholders, and accountability to the community.

Inland Detox is a residential drug and alcohol treatment center that specializes in drug and alcohol substance abuse rehabilitation and is located in the beautiful rolling hills of Temecula, CA. The specialized treatment programs at Inland Detox can cater to anyone who is looking to get clean or sober from drugs or alcohol, and the staff is highly trained in addiction treatment and mental health disorders.



For more information about Inland Detox or the residential addiction treatment program, please contact them at 888-739-8296.

