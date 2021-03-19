Bridge Mutual and Zero Exchange Announce Partnership

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2021 / Bridge Mutual ($BMI) and Zero Exchange ($ZERO) combine powers to create additional security and options for their users. The Zero Exchange prides itself on freezingly low transaction and trading fees, ZERO finality, ZERO hassle, and ZERO frontrunning!

The Bridge Mutual team aims to create a pool directly on Zero Exchange, enabling users to deposit funds into the Zero Exchange during their coverage liquidity mining event (pre-launch).

Zero Exchange will integrate our risk coverage widget into their platform, which will give Zero users a seamless way to purchase or provide coverage most of the assets on the exchange.

Zero will dedicate a portion of their own funds into their Bridge Mutual coverage pool, which is a show of faith from the Zero team to their users, and allows their users to purchase coverage for protection against losses on the Zero platform.

Zero will create at least one trading pair for BMI on their exchange; the exact pairs are to be determined.

"We are delighted to announce a partnership between Zero Exchange and Bridge Mutual. For an anonymous team, community trust and safety are two critical pillars and the coverage that Bridge Mutual provides enables Zero Exchange to emphatically check both of those boxes."

- Gram Custodian, Zero Exchange

We believe that our communities deserve a strong platform backed by intelligent and astute development, therefore Bridge Mutual and Zero exchange will cooperatively assemble a bridge by providing coverage against malicious attacks and exploits for the Zero community.

"The team behind Zero is talented and cares deeply for their community. There is no doubt in my mind that Zero will quickly escalate to being one of the most used platforms in the space, and we're excited to be integrating with them this early on."

- Mike Miglio, Bridge Mutual

About Zero Exchange

The Zero Exchange Protocol realigns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue sharing and community driven network effects to the popular AMM model. Zero Exchange prides itself on freezingly low transaction and trading fees, ZERO finality, ZERO hassle, and ZERO frontrunning!

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, p2p/p2b discretionary risk coverage platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide coverage, decide on policy payouts, as well as share profit and get compensated for adjudicating claims.

