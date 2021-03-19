Arix Bioscience PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Holding(s) in Company 19-March-2021 / 16:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name SIR CHRISTOPHER THOMAS EVANS OBE City and country of registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name ECTOPLASM LIMITED City and country of registered office (if applicable) DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 16 March 2021 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 19 March 2021 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares instruments in % (8.A + voting rights of (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B) issuervii 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 2.9% 0.0% 2.9% 135,609,653 reached Position of previous notification (if 3.9% 0.0% 3.9% applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of Direct Indirect shares Indirect Direct (Art 9 of (Art 10 of ISIN code (if possible) Directive 2004/ (Art 10 of Directive 2004/ (Art 9 of Directive Directive 109/EC) (DTR5.1) 109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) ORDINARY GB00BD45074 1,219,340 2,801,699 0.9% 2.0% SUBTOTAL 8. A 4,021,039 2.9% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Number of voting rights that Expiration Exercise/ may be acquired if the % of voting Type of financial instrument datex Conversion Periodxi instrument is rights exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number of % of voting Type of financial instrument datex Conversion voting rights rights Period xi settlementxii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity X xiv (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if % of voting rights through Total of both if it Namexv it equals or is higher financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable equals or is higher than the than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold threshold 0.9% DIRECTLY 0.9% DIRECTLY SIR CHRISTOPHER THOMAS EVANS OBE 0.0% 2.0% INDIRECTLY 2.0% INDIRECTLY ABACUS TRUST COMPANY AS TRUSTEE OF THE 2.0% INDIRECTLY 0.0% 2.0% INDIRECTLY ECTOPLASM SETTLEMENT ECTOPLASM LIMITED 2.0% DIRECTLY 0.0% 2.0% DIRECTLY 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN Date of completion 19 March 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BD045071 Category Code: HOL TIDM: ARIX LEI Code: 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 95942 EQS News ID: 1177058 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2021 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)