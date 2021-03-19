Announcing the Upcoming Launch of the Portable Electromagnetic Generator

The Portable Electromagnetic Generator will Supply Up to 15,000 Watts of Power, Depending on the Model, in Virtually Any Location

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2021 / Allen Schwartz, MD, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of his Portable Electromagnetic Generator (PEG).

As Schwartz noted, he has designed and fabricated a working prototype of the PEG with the help of engineers from mainland China and the United Kingdom.

Dr. Schwartz, who has been a medical doctor for over 40 years, graduated with a BS with Honors with Thesis from Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersy. He was inspired to create a motionless and portable electromagnetic generator that is free-standing and also generates power off the grid.

The prototype, which Dr. Schwartz hopes to bring to the market within a year and is currently the subject of a fundraiser on Indiegogo, is a non-polluting power source that is free from the grid. The PEG device will use a patented motionless rotor that supplies up to 15,000 watts of power, depending on the model.

As Dr. Schwartz noted, he is proud to have invented a device that will allow people to have a personal portable power grid with them, no matter where they are located.

"Imagine a device so powerful you could light up a treehouse, run a refrigerator out of the back of your car, or set up an office lakeside in the woods. Imagine a world where no hospital, no school, no shelter and no family ever has to go without power again," Dr. Schwartz noted, adding that thanks to his Portable Electromagnetic Generator, power will be available to everyone in the world.

Dr. Schwartz has also seen first-hand how a lack of power can have a negative impact on people; when he was volunteering in Kenya at a rural hospital, the price of power was so high, the hospital's power was cut off due to the bills not being paid on time. He knows that affordable energy is a problem around the world and is excited to bring the PEG to the market and help people have the power they need to live, but may not always be able to afford.

"I know how the cost of energy to power homes has become burdensome and in many instances, unaffordable especially among the elderly on a fixed income," Dr. Schwartz said, adding that he has worked tirelessly to invent the PEG and is looking forward to it being available to the general public.

About the Portable Electromagnetic Generator:

The Portable Electromagnetic Generator (PEG) is the brainchild of Allen Schwartz, MD. Dr. Schwartz has designed and fabricated a working prototype of PEG and is currently working on bringing it to the market. The PEG will supply up to 15,000 watts of power, depending on the model, in virtually any location.

