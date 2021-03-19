HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): HRS plant visited by Hympulsion and Grenoble-Alpes Métropole: 2 new stations assigned to HRS under the ZEV program, future production and research center presented

HRS plant visited by Hympulsion and Grenoble-Alpes Métropole:

2 new stations assigned to HRS under the ZEV program, future production and research center presented

Champ-sur-Drac, 19 March 2021 - HRS, European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refuelling stations, today welcomed the President of Grenoble-Alpes Métropole, Christophe Ferrari and the Chairman of Hympulsion, Thierry Raevel, accompanied by Guy Jullien, Vice-President of Grenoble-Alpes Métropole in charge of the economy, industry and economic resilience, Pierre Verri, Vice-President of Grenoble-Alpes Métropole in charge of the air, energy and climate, Florent Cholat, Mayor of Champagnier, Francis Dietrich, Mayor of Champ-sur-Drac, Jacques Nivon, former Mayor of Champ-sur-Drac and Gaby Vitinger, Deputy Mayor of Champ-sur-Drac, on the occasion of a visit to the HRS facility in Champ-sur-Drac and a presentation of the future production and research center in Champagnier.

On this occasion, the guests were able to visit the HRS facilities and discover the company's unrivalled expertise in designing large-capacity hydrogen refueling stations, harnessing multiple complex areas of expertise in high and low-pressure environments, followed by series production at a plant capable of turning out 60 stations per year. Numerous discussions took place between the local representatives and some of the company's 34 employees who attended the event.

During the visit, HRS Chairman & CEO Hassen Rachedi presented the future production and R&D center to be built in the neighbouring town of Champagnier. The new 2.6-hectare center will be the world's first hydrogen mobility development facility. It will allow us to increase our production capacity to 120 stations per year, enough to meet the European deployment plans for hydrogen stations by 2030 and develop an unparalleled 10,000 m² site dedicated to R&D and Fablab for the implementation of hydrogen, plus 4,300 m2 of office and living spaces designed to house future employees (a hundred people by 2025) and a testing area. These facilities will be backed up by a 1,000 kg/day hydrogen station supplied by an electrolyser, where all types of vehicle can come and recharge, including personal vehicles, company fleets, trucks, etc. The new facility will open in fiscal year 2022/2023 and will be financed from HRS's highly successful IPO.

Furthermore, Hympulsion chairman Thierry Raevel announced that two new 200 kg/day stations were being assigned to HRS under the ZEV program (Zero Emission Valley), France's most extensive green hydrogen station project aimed at boosting hydrogen mobility in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region. These stations will supplement the three stations previously assigned to HRS to be delivered by mid-2022.

HRS Chairman & CEO Hassen Rachedi said: "The visit was a resounding success, and we are delighted to have welcomed a Grenoble-Alpes Métropole delegation headed by its President, Christophe Ferrari, and the chairman of Hympulsion, Thierry Raevel, the driving force behind France's most ambitious green hydrogen project. The two new stations assigned to us are further proof of the cutting-edge status of our stations and the unrivalled expertise of our people. What's more, the new facility we presented today, due to open by 2022-2023, will allow us to multiply our station production capacity by ten in order to meet the growing demand for carbon-free transport."

Thierry Raevel, President of Hympulsion, declared: "As President of Hympulsion, I am very pleased to be able to celebrate the creation of the future HRS production site here in Champagnier, in the heart of the Grenoble metropolitan area. The technical excellence of HRS based on its research and innovation capabilities, combined with its operational excellence driven by its Chairman and CEO Hassen Rachedi, make HRS a major partner of Hympulsion. I am also pleased to announce today to Mr. Hassen Rachedi, the order of 2 additional stations. We hope to be able to install one of them on the territory of the Metropolis. Together we are therefore contributing to a more harmonious development of the environment while creating jobs on this territory. "

