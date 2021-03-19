Adam Vibe Gunton Announces his Recovered On Purpose Movement to Deter Future Generations from the Path of Addiction

Adam, Who Overcame Homelessness and Drug Addiction Himself, is Passionate about Helping Future Generations Not Become Addicted to Drugs

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2021 / Adam Vibe Gunton is pleased to announce his Recovered On Purpose movement, which is designed to deter future generations from going down the path of addiction.

To learn more about Adam and the Recovered On Purpose program, please visit https://recoveredonpurpose.com/.

As Adam noted, he knows firsthand how drug addiction can severely impact someone's life in a negative way. As a recovered drug addict himself, Adam also overcame homelessness, emerging from these experiences determined to help others.

Now, as the Founder of the Recovered On Purpose movement, Adam is passionate about sharing the hope of recovery with those who are going through similar circumstances, and encouraging recovered addicts to also share their stories with others.

As Adam noted, Recovered On Purpose was also founded on the belief that addiction is an epidemic that can only be stopped when recovered addicts attach themselves to living a life of purpose and sharing their stories with the future generations to deter them from making the same mistakes.

"We believe the best relapse prevention for addicts in recovery is living inside the purpose God created for their lives and Recovered On Purpose is a bridge to help any addict in recovery find and live on that very purpose," Adam said, adding that he also believes strongly that every addict who is struggling to become sober is capable of finding a God "of their understanding" and recovering from their state of hopelessness and addiction.

"Once this decision has been made, we are a movement of telling our stories in powerful, impactful ways that take away the stigma of weak will-power and shows the true power it takes for us to recover."

Adam has been humbled by the number of former addicts who have already been through his program and were inspired to share their stories with others.

For example, Brittany Priestley is the first recovered addict to become a published author after completing the Recovered On Purpose program. As it notes on Adam's website, Brittany's book "Mommy Drunkest" became a bestseller the same day she celebrated 3 years of sobriety.

Adam is looking forward to helping more people like Brittany to finally break the chains of addiction.

"You know what you need to do to get out. It's up to you if you want to get out," he said.

"Here's the thing, if you choose to get out, Recovered On Purpose is here to connect you with the purpose, to connect you with the meaning, and to connect you with the reason why you went through all that pain."

About Adam Vibe Gunton:

Adam Vibe Gunton is the Founder of Recovered On Purpose, a movement that helps recovered addicts tell their story and inspire the future generation to a life of purpose. He has been featured on 9 News, the Superhuman Life Podcast, Fuse Life, Denver United Podcast and the Kingdom Passive Income Podcast. Learn more about his movement of recovery here: https://recoveredonpurpose.com/.

