Rix.GG welcomes KayPea as its most influential content creator

LONDON, March 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rix.GG, a fast-growing and top UK esports organisation, announces Canadian based League of Legends streamer Kelsie "KayPea" Pelling will join its growing team of influencers and content creators.

Kelsie "KayPea" Pelling is a Partnered Twitch streamer who is known for specialising in the mid-lane League of Legends role. Over the years KayPea has developed a large community of people around her to share in positive and competitive gameplay. Currently KayPea is partnered with Turtle Beach, is a Red Bull Gamer, and is part of the official League Partner Program.

Jamie Lewis, founder and CEO, said: "Kelsie represents our first real foray out of Europe, and her status as a globally popular streamer is exactly in line with our global ambition. I can't wait to see KayPea where our creative team can take one of my favourite League streamers of all time."

Kelsie "KayPea" Pelling, influencer, said: "Very pleased to be working together with Rix.GG going forward. They have a great group of young people in charge with quality experience in the scene and I'm excited to see what we can accomplish together!"

About Rix.GG

Rix.GG empowers esports athletes to reach their full potential through unique opportunities, support, and competitive training. Founded by Jamie Lewis and a team of investors in 2020, the esports organisation launched by signing one of the UK's best Valorant teams featuring homegrown talent. Rix.GG aims to grow grassroots esports in the UK by developing athletes, signing rosters in other titles, holding tournaments and other esports events. Learn more at https://www.rix.gg

