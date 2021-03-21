Capital University College UAE offers Rome Business School Master Programs having a 96% placement rate

DUBAI, UAE, March 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital University College, UAE's leading higher education institution since 1998, advances towards building a strong foundation for its students through its top-ranked programs and prestigious partnerships. Its programs cater to students who have freshly graduated from high school and aspiring leaders from the working class. Through its partnership with UK's North Wales Business School Glyndwr University, California's Westcliff University and Europe's most international business school, Rome Business School, the university strives to foster UAE's higher education system by nurturing diversity, inclusivity and igniting professional careers through its international programs.

With this partnership, the UAE-based University leaves a strong footprint in offering accredited and renowned business programs that ignite an entrepreneur's career. Students enrolling for programs in partnership with Rome Business School have an edge in the job market with the school's high 96% placement rate where over 13,500 students were offered employment and internship opportunities. Furthermore, almost 40% of their students find employment after the completion of the Master's degree while 27% within one year of their study duration. Recently, the internationally-acclaimed school was selected among the top 1000 Best Business Schools worldwide by EdUniversal for reaching high standards of educational excellence for its students.

Through Capital's latest partnership with Rome Business School, the higher education institution has launched ten bilingual programs in diverse streams and industries. The programs that come under the bilingual suite include the world's 59th ranked International MBA, 40th ranked Master in Fashion Management, Professional Master in Human Resource Management, Master in Fashion and Design, Western Europe's 60th ranked Master in Marketing & Sales, Master in Tourism Management, Master in Sports & Lifestyle Management, Master in E-health Management, Master in Entrepreneurship & Innovation and Master in Project Management. These accredited postgraduate programs are a one-year rigorous study where students can expand their knowledge and experience in the relevant industry and venture into managerial positions.

In line with the current education climate, students will be allowed to choose their preferred mode of learning and language by which students can complete the program online or attend lectures at Capital University College. Irrespective of the choices made by students, they will receive the same qualification with no differentiation. At the end of the program, the students will earn 60 ECTS along with dual qualification - a Master's degree from Rome Business School and a similar qualification from Valencia International University.

In an exclusive partnership with Glyndwr University, Capital University College offers top-ranked business programs, BA (Hons) in Business and MBA where students are eligible to fast track their study and complete their undergraduate degree in two years. Alternatively, working professionals are eligible to apply for an MBA program without a bachelor's degree and will be assessed based on their industry experience and are qualified to earn British degrees. The University ranks 55 for the University of the Year, 1st in Wales for getting student jobs and internship opportunities and ranks 2nd in Wales for student satisfaction. The University is considered among the Top 10 risers in the UK and has 93% Graduate Level Employability.

On the flip side, with Westcliff University based in California, UAE students can enrol for MBA and DBA programs to earn the highest qualification in the line of business and management. They are accredited regionally by The Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), internationally by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) and listed under The Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA).

Capital University College is a Sharjah Licenced higher education institution. To find out more about their programs, enrolments, intakes and more, visit Capital University College website at https://capitalcollege.ae.

