HONG KONG, Mar 21, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - On March 19, the Chinese cinema hit "Hi, Mom" started its screening in 17 countries and regions around the world, including the US, Canada, the UK, Spain, China's special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia.



Best known as a "hilarious tear-jerker", "Hi, Mom" is a time-travel comedy that tells the story of motherhood and family affection. According to information from Maoyan Entertainment, China's leading platform providing innovative Internet-empowered entertainment services, the film was directed and starred by hugely popular Chinese comedian Jia Ling. Since its premiere on the Chinese mainland during the Chinese New Year, the film has so far grossed RMB 5.3 billion(USD 814.3 million) in box office, making it the second highest-grossing film of all time in the Chinese market as well as one of the top 100 highest-grossing titles in the world.



Viewers who have watched the film say that what touches them most is how the film presents, in a happy, sincere way, the family affection of an ordinary person, something shared by all human beings. Many believe that "Hi, Mom" is so emotionally stirring that it deserves to be a gift dedicated to all moms across the world.



A key opinion leader noted when speaking of "Hi, Mom," "I think every story whether it's a science fiction story, or a contemporary drama, or something that took place in the 80s like "Hi, Mom," or something that take place 2,000 years ago, it's all about people, and people relate to each other emotionally."









