Nokia Oyj: Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore

Press Release

Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore

Marking the first 5G standalone ("SA") RAN Sharing network in South East Asia, Nokia to enable M1-StarHub joint venture with nationwide 5G coverage

Ushers in era of game-changing 5G SA services and supports Singapore's digital economy

22 March 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced the first 5G standalone ("SA") Radio Access Network ("RAN") Sharing network in South East Asia. The company has been selected by Antina Pte. Ltd. ("Antina"), a joint venture formed by mobile network operators M1 and StarHub, following a competitive tender process, to deploy 5G SA networks across Singapore. The commercial deployment of a 5G SA network will introduce compelling new use cases and cater for the growing data demand in the country, putting Singapore at the forefront of 5G standalone technology in the region.

The partnership will enable Antina's customers - M1, StarHub and other mobile service providers on wholesale arrangements - to benefit from a game-changing ultra-high speed, low-latency and highly secure 5G SA network that will reduce complexity and increase cost efficiencies. It will also enable new use cases across entertainment, cloud gaming, transportation, education and healthcare.

Nokia will provide equipment from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio and CloudRAN solution to build the Radio Access Network (RAN) for the 5G SA infrastructure, utilizing the 3.5GHz spectrum band. Nokia will supply 5G base stations and its small cells solution for indoor coverage, as well as other radio access products. Nokia's 5G SA technology will provide Singaporean enterprises with the opportunity to explore multiple new use cases due to the network's higher bandwidth, higher uplink speeds and lower-latency.

Nokia CloudRAN solution is designed to enable Antina to build a more agile business, meet new traffic demands, make better use of spectrum as well as optimize performance and mitigate costs. Nokia's CloudRAN technology is expected to provide Antina with the flexibility to meet customer demands in the evolving 5G era. Nokia's NetAct network management, CloudBand Application Manager and CloudBand Infrastructure Software will streamline operations and securely manage Antina's networks.

The commercial launch of this 5G SA network in Singapore will underpin the infrastructure for a vibrant 5G ecosystem.

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks, Nokia, said: "This is an important win for Nokia that demonstrates our leadership in commercial-grade Cloud RAN as well as mobile operators' trust in our capabilities for rapidly transitioning to 5G standalone networks. We look forward to supporting Antina in the deployment of a successful rollout of the 5G SA network in Singapore which aligns with the country's vision of creating a world-class 5G infrastructure. We hope other global markets considering making the move to 5G SA will take note of Antina's success."

Resources:

Webpage: Nokia AirScale

Webpage: Nokia 5G RAN

Webpage: Nokia 5G Core

Webpage: Nokia Cloud RAN

Webpage: Nokia CloudBand

Webpage: Nokia NetAct

About Nokia

We create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.