MGX Minerals Inc.: MGX Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2021 / MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE:XMG)(FRA:1MG) is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for up to 20,000,000 Units ("Units") at a price of CA$0.06 per Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share) and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of CA$0.10 for a period of two years from the date of issue. Each Warrant is callable by MGX in the event its Common Shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange at a 10 day volume weighted average price equal to or greater than $0.20.

Closing of the Private Placement is expected to take place on or about the week of April 16th, 2021. The securities issued under the Private Placement are expected to be subject to a hold period of four-months and a day.

Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for developing mining properties in British Columbia, including its Heino-Money gold deposit and Tillicum Claims, as well as construction of a laboratory to support production of custom lithium batteries using an advanced silicon anode developed jointly with the University of British Columbia, as well as general working capital.

Corporate Update

The Board of Directors has appointed the Company's CFO, Neil Foran, to the Board of Directors to fill a vacancy and Andris Kikauka as the Company's CEO. Patrick Power has resigned, and the Company has accepted his resignation from all positions, including his position as CEO. The Company remains focussed on the advancement of the Heino Gold project, including discussions with potential partners. As well, the Company continues to develop and negotiate licensing of the Company's Lithium Silicon battery and Zinc Oxygen battery technologies. The Company continues to discuss partnerships for advancement of its Driftwood Magnesium Project.

About MGX Minerals

MGX Minerals (CSE:XMG) is a diversified Canadian resource and technology company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. MGX invests in commodity and technology companies and projects focusing on battery and energy mass storage technology, extraction of minerals from fluids, and exploration for industrial minerals and precious metals.

