Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 12/2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-03-22 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2021 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Buyback VLN 25.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.05.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.03.2021 - Arco Vara ARC1T Takeover offer TLN 31.03.2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.03.2021 - Coop Pank CPAB055031A Public offering TLN 26.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.03.2021 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas Audited annual RIG apseklošanas stacija SCM1R report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.03.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N024D LTGNB0N024D securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.03.2021 Likvidejama AS "Kurzemes atslega 1" Audited annual RIG KA11R report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.03.2021 Baltika BLT1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.03.2021 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA003726A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.03.2021 LHV Group LHV1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2021 Nordecon NCN1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140022FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.03.2021 Baltic Mill BMLB045021FB Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.03.2021 - Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Extraordinary TLN 01.04.2021 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.03.2021 Baltic Technology Ventures BTE1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.03.2021 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.03.2021 LITGRID LGD1L Notice on General VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.03.2021 Inbank INBB070026A Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.03.2021 Inbank INBB060029A Coupon payment TLN date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
