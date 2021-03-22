Anzeige
Montag, 22.03.2021
GlobeNewswire
22.03.2021 | 08:05
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 12/2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-03-22 08:00 CET --
PERIOD           COMPANY TICKER                       EVENT               MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  25.01.2021  -  INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L        Buyback             VLN   
     25.03.2021                                                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.03.2021  -  Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe      Government          VLN   
     31.05.2021                                        securities               
                                                       auction                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  02.03.2021  -  Arco Vara ARC1T                      Takeover offer      TLN   
     31.03.2021                                        period                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  16.03.2021  -  Coop Pank CPAB055031A                Public offering     TLN   
     26.03.2021                                                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     22.03.2021  Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas     Audited annual      RIG   
                  apseklošanas stacija SCM1R           report                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     22.03.2021  Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe      Government          VLN   
                  LTGCB0N024D LTGNB0N024D              securities               
                                                       auction                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     23.03.2021  Likvidejama AS "Kurzemes atslega 1"  Audited annual      RIG   
                  KA11R                                report                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     24.03.2021  Baltika BLT1T                        Audited annual      TLN   
                                                       report                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     24.03.2021  Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia     Government          RIG   
                  LVGA003726A                          securities               
                                                       auction                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     24.03.2021  LHV Group LHV1T                      Annual General      TLN   
                                                       Meeting                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     25.03.2021  Ignitis grupe IGN1L                  Annual General      VLN   
                                                       Meeting                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     25.03.2021  Nordecon NCN1T                       Dividend payment    TLN   
                                                       date                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     25.03.2021  DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA             Coupon payment      RIG   
                                                       date                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     25.03.2021  DelfinGroup EXPC140022FA             Coupon payment      RIG   
                                                       date                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     26.03.2021  Baltic Mill BMLB045021FB             Investors event     VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  26.03.2021  -  Tallinna Vesi TVEAT                  Extraordinary       TLN   
     01.04.2021                                        General Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     26.03.2021  Baltic Technology Ventures BTE1R     Extraordinary       RIG   
                                                       General Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     26.03.2021  Tallinna Vesi TVEAT                  Audited annual      TLN   
                                                       report                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     26.03.2021  LITGRID LGD1L                        Notice on General   VLN   
                                                       meeting                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     28.03.2021  Inbank INBB070026A                   Coupon payment      TLN   
                                                       date                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     28.03.2021  Inbank INBB060029A                   Coupon payment      TLN   
                                                       date                     



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
