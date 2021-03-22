Centamin PLC Announces Dividend Declaration

2020 FINAL DIVIDEND

Centamin is pleased to announce the Board of Directors recommend the payment of a final dividend of 3.0 US cents per share, for the six months ended 31 December 2020.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / COMMITMENT TO SHAREHOLDER RETURNS

Consistent with the Company's commitment to shareholders in December, and in line with the longstanding dividend policy, the Board proposes a final dividend of 3.0 US cents per share (US$34.7 million). This will bring the total dividend attributed to full year 2020 to 9.0 US cents per share (US$104.0 million)[1]. The final dividend will be subject to shareholder approval at the 2021 Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2021.

Centamin continues to maintain a robust financial strategy, with cash and liquid assets of US$310 million as at 31 December 2020, with no debt, hedging or streaming in place. The Company's financial discipline provides the flexibility to allocate capital to shareholders' returns, business investment and growth, environmental and social opportunities in pursuance of our corporate purpose and strategy.

2021 Dividend Intention

For the current year, 2021, the Board reiterates its intention to recommend a minimum dividend of US$105 million, subject to final Board and shareholder approvals, which will be paid as an interim and final dividend. This reflects our confidence in the outlook for the Company during this year of investment and the strength of the Company's financial position. The long-term dividend policy of paying out a minimum of 30% of free cash flow remains unchanged.

DIVIDEND TIMETABLE[2]

Below is the final dividend timetable for the London Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange

2021 AGM Date 11 May 2021

Ex-Dividend Date: 20 May 2021

Record Date: 21 May 2021

Last Date for Currency Elections: 26 May 2021

Payment Date: 15 June 2021

Dividend Currency Elections

The dividend will be paid on 15 June 2021, in US Dollars ("USD") with an option for shareholders to elect to receive the dividend in Pounds Sterling ("GBP"). Currency elections should be made no later than 26 May 2021 as per the instructions detailed on the Company website (www.centamin.com). Payments in GBP will be based on the USD/GBP exchange rate on 27 May 2021 and the rate applied will be published on the website thereafter.

As a Jersey incorporated company, there is no requirement for Centamin plc to make any withholding or deduction on account of Jersey tax in respect of the dividend.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

[1] Including the Second Interim 2020 Dividend and the proposed Final 2020 Dividend, and excluding the First Interim 2020 Dividend announced in April 2020 which was a direct replacement for the Final 2019 Dividend due to circumstances relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

[2] The dates set out above are based on the Directors' current expectations and may be subject to change. If any of the dates should change, the revised dates will be announced by a regulatory news announcement and will be available at www.centamin.com.

