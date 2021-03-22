DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: NFT Development Studio Launch Update

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED AQSE:COIN OTCQB:CINGF ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: NFT Development Studio Launch Update London, UK, 22 March 2021 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) (OTCQB:CINGF) the Blockchain and Open Finance venture builder, is pleased to provide a progress update with regards to the launch of Nifty Labs Limited ("Nifty Labs"), the Company's wholly owned Gibraltar subsidiary. On 2 March 2021 the Company announced that its wholly owned Gibraltar subsidiary, Terrastream Limited ("TerraStream") had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ('MoU') with Indorse Pte. Ltd. ('Indorse"), a Singapore company in which Coinsilium holds a 10% equity interest, to form a Partnership or Joint Venture ('the Partnership') to launch a Non-Fungible Token ('NFT') technology development studio in Gibraltar, with TerraStream to be renamed "Nifty Labs Limited" and to trade under the commercial name "Nifty Labs". Highlights: - Name change to Nifty Labs Limited now completed in Gibraltar - Coinsilium to provide Nifty Labs with an initial working capital and development facility of up to GBP250,000 - Budget approved for Indorse to commence development work to fast-track proprietary NFT Platform build - Parties continue to advance discussions towards formal agreement in the interim The Company is pleased to report that the Nifty Labs renaming process is now complete and whilst Nifty Labs and Indorse (together the "Parties") continue to advance discussions towards a formal agreement, in the interim, the Company has agreed to provide Nifty Labs with an initial working capital and development facility of up to GBP250,000. A proportion of these funds will be allocated to the commissioning and fast-track development work of Nifty Labs' first proprietary NFT platform solution, with Indorse to manage the technical aspects of the project. Due to commercial sensitivities, details relating to the NFT project will remain confidential at this early stage. Further updates will be provided to the market in a timely manner. Background on the Nifty Labs MoU and NFTs To provide further context and clarity, certain information originally provided in the Company's announcement of 2 March 2021 has been reproduced below The Virtual Asset and Digital Collectibles Market The global market for Virtual Assets and Digital Collectibles is a fast-growing segment within the rapidly evolving blockchain industry. NFTs are the enabling technology and the universally referenced nomenclature for this market segment. NFTs are now being utilised in a growing array of commercial models including the digitisation of assets, the creation of digital collectibles, as well as for bridging physical to digital assets across various markets, such as gaming, sports, music and fine arts. In these markets, unique digital assets are being created with their own specific set of features and properties, allowing new forms of interaction between brands or content owners and their customers, and between artist/sports personalities and their fans. Nifty Labs Areas of Cooperation Through Nifty Labs, the Parties wish to develop smart contract systems for NFT applications. The Parties also wish to explore opportunities for other smart contract systems and models with applications across various industry sectors. The Parties also intend to develop smart contract systems for NFT applications compatible with the RSK token standard so that NFT transactions can occur on the RSK blockchain and the NFTs can be traded for RBTC and/or RIF tokens and be used within the RSK ecosystem of platforms and applications. The Parties further propose that the activities of Nifty Labs shall also include the development and production of scalable and enterprise grade blockchain technology and smart contract based solutions which can be sold or licensed to third parties across a variety of industries. NFTs on Bitcoin Currently, although ERC-721 compatible Smart Contracts and tokens can be written on the RSK blockchain, there are still several missing elements needed to make the RSK ecosystem conducive for markets such as digital arts, gaming, collectibles and various other potential applications. Nifty Labs intends to develop various capabilities through the RIF marketplace enabling the RSK ecosystem to compete effectively with the other leading NFT protocols and platforms. Technical Leadership Under the terms of the MoU, technical development will be led by Indorse CEO Gaurang Torvekar. Gaurang has a Masters in Information Systems from Singapore Management University and has conducted courses on Ethereum hands-on coding and has also worked on a book on Building Ethereum Dapps. In 2015 Gaurang co-founded Singapore-based Attores, one of the world's first Smart Contracts as a Service platforms, where he acted as CTO. Gaurang is the co-founder and CEO of Indorse, a blockchain powered skills validation platform. Indorse has received investments from Coinsilium Group and the venture arm of the Times of India Group.

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain and Open Finance venture builder. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium has harnessed its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox.

In July 2020, Coinsilium executed an agreement with top 100 blockchain protocol company IOV Labs, to establish a 50/ 50 Joint Venture Company in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and developers around the world.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the London-based AQSE Growth Market, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in New York under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

For further information please visit www.coinsilium.com or follow @CoinsiliumGroup on Twitter

About Indorse

Indorse is a skills validation platform which helps companies find the talents they need faster. Unlike other platforms on which users can claim skills without a proper validation, Indorse ensures that users' skills are assessed and validated by a panel of experts. Using cutting edge technology, Indorse provides insights about candidates' skills and proficiency level. Instead of spending several man-hours and dollars sifting through a barrage of resumes, hirers can now interview only the validated candidates who have been assessed by experts in the domain.

For further information about Indorse please visit www.indorse.io and https://youtu.be/CBs1JJe9Qr4 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

