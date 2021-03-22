DJ EQS-News: Sun Hung Kai & Co. Commits Capital into European Alpha Fund Launched by ActusRayPartners

EQS-News / 22/03/2021 / 15:30 UTC+8For immediate release: 22 March 2021, Hong KongSun Hung Kai & Co. Commits Capital into European Alpha Fund Launched by ActusRayPartnersSun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SEHK: 86) ("SHK & Co.") has announced its commitment to the ActusRayPartners European Alpha Fund which launched on 18 March 2021. The fundraising target over the first few months is USUSD100 million. The fund focuses on listed equities in the European time-zone markets. It covers all sectors and companies of all market capitalisations across the region.Based on over thirty-five years of investment experience, ActusRayPartners employs a differentiated investment process called Discretionary Probabilistic Investing. The process has a quantitative base but with a discretionary edge to handle situations that may be problematic for a pure systematic process. Their work is underpinned by proprietary quantitative systems and analytical tools. The objective is to generate meaningful levels of alpha and strong risk-adjusted returns.The team is co-founded by Andrew Alexander, Raymond Chan and Patrick Cheung. They are joined by others also from the Macquarie Quant Hedge Funds' front-office as well as an experienced non-investment team.In addition to the ActusRayPartners European Alpha Fund, SHK & Co. has also made commitments into East Point Asset Management and E15 VC in the past two months through its funds management platform.Lindsay Wright, CEO of SHK funds management, said: "SHK & Co. sees three key advantages of ActusRayPartners' investment style. One, the fund is focused on Europe where there is a great degree of alpha generation. Two, the depth and quality of these quantitative models will be overlaid with judgement, which is a differentiating factor. Three, we have confidence that the team, having worked together previously and having spent 18 months preparing for this launch, can deliver."Andrew Alexander, Managing Director of ActusRayPartners, said: "ActusRayPartners quantitatively identifies potential opportunities by processing large amounts of data that would be impossible for a human to handle. Then, on a discretionary basis, we make adjustments allowing for new and evolving environmental or stock specific issues. The risk control we can offer, by holding a large number of small positions, sets us apart from other discretionary managers."Seng Huang Lee, Group Executive Chairman of SHK & Co., said: "ActusRayPartners' investment philosophy is complementary to SHK & Co.'s other partnerships. Their approach is designed to generate alpha that is less correlated with the other managers. As a result, investors may wish to invest in a number of our managers with the objective of achieving a higher risk adjusted return than would be the case if they invested in any one single manager. We are excited about our partnership with the team."About Sun Hung Kai & Co.Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SEHK: 86) ("SHK & Co.", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is a leader in alternative investing headquartered in Hong Kong. Since its establishment in 1969, the Group has owned and operated market-leading platforms in Financial Services. The Group invests across public markets, alternatives and real assets and has an established track record of generating long-term risk adjusted returns for its shareholders. Most recently, it has extended its strategy to incubate, accelerate and support emerging asset managers in the Asian region. It is also the major shareholder of a leading Consumer Finance firm, United Asia Finance Limited. The Group currently holds about HKUSD44 billion in total assets as at 31 December 2020.For more information about SHK & Co., please visit its corporate website www.shkco.com.For media enquiries, contact:For English version: For Chinese version: Simon Buckby, Teneo Chloe Ho, Teneo +852 5665 5657 +852 6874 2839 Simon.Buckby@teneo.com Chloe.Ho@teneo.comFile: Sun Hung Kai & Co. Commits Capital into European Alpha Fund Launched by ActusRayPartners 22/03/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

