Equileap's ranking highlights the status of gender balance of world's largest companies

Teleperformance ranked number 32 globally among the world's largest companies

Equileap ranks over 3,500 businesses based on gender equality criteria across the workforce

Ranking highlights Teleperformance continued commitment to create an inclusive, welcoming, and culturally diverse work environment for all its employees globally

Teleperformance also ranked among the Top 10 companies headquartered in France

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today its operations ranked among the leading companies worldwide in Equileap's Top 100 Gender Equality Global Ranking. Highlights include Teleperformance ranking 32 in the world among all 3,500 companies evaluated. Equileap's comprehensive audit includes an assessment of 19 gender equality criteria including gender balance across the workforce, the gender pay gap, paid parental leave and anti-sexual harassment policies.

With a top global priority to achieve a universal employer-of-choice status by creating an exceptional work environment for the professional growth of over 380,000 employees around the world, as of the close of 2020, Teleperformance was certified as an outstanding employer in 28 countries by independent experts such as Great Place to Work and/or Best Place to Work. This represents 87% of its entire worldwide workforce.

In addition to the Equileap global ranking, Teleperformance has also recently earned a special designation as a Great Place to Work for Women for overall inclusion and diversity in multiple countries, notably including China. Other special recognition for diversity at Teleperformance includes its recent ranking by the Apex Chamber of Commerce and Industry in India (ASSOCHAM). This prestigious organization has independently recognized Teleperformance in India as one of the Best Companies for Women in the entire country for its excellence in gender equality practices.

A focal point of Teleperformance's advancement of gender equality is TP Women, a global employee empowerment network launched in 2019, that addresses women's issues in the workplace and helps drive positive change. TP Women aims to improve the promotion of female staff to senior positions, to develop a network of women and men as educators and advocates toward workplace equality and to encourage a gender-sensitive management culture.

As the world celebrates International Women's Month, Teleperformance's high ranking in Equileap's global report is a significant milestone recognizing the company's continuing role and commitment for championing diversity in the fight for gender equality around the world.

Karine Jan, Chief Operating Officer CEMEA, said about being a woman at Teleperformance"I am very proud to be a woman in Teleperformance and what I like is the diversity. I have a team full of men, women, different cultures and different nationalities. The advice I usually give to women in Teleperformance is to believe in what they do, to think differently, to continue to think differently and to work as a team."

Rupa Ramamurthy, Executive Vice President Banking Operations, also mentioned"I think most women see being emotional as being a deterrent in their career. They think that being emotional at work is not done, but I think being emotional is your strength. Unless you are truly passionate about what you are doing you are not going to give 100%. So, I'd advise all women to use emotions constructively for their work, because the best output and outcomes will follow."

Miranda Collard, Group Chief Client Officer and Chair of TP Women, said"We formed TP Women at Teleperformance because we know that there is an innate need for us to help support the gender equality. Not only in our organization, but also throughout our client's organizations. When we surround ourselves with people that do not look, act, and think exactly the way we do, we grow."

ABOUT EQUILEAP

Equileap is the leading organization providing data and insights on gender equality in the corporate sector. It researches and ranks over 3,500 public companies around the world using a unique and comprehensive Gender Equality ScorecardTM across 19 criteria, including the gender balance of the workforce, senior management and board of directors, as well as the pay gap and policies relating to parental leave and sexual harassment.

For more information: www.equileap.com

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 380,000+ employees, based in 83 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and over 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process.This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2020, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,732 million (US$6.5 billion, based on €1 $1.14) and net profit of €324 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index, the FTSE4Good index and the Solactive Europe Corporate Social Responsibility index (formerly Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index).

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210322005291/en/

Contacts:

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS

Investor relations and financial

communication department

TELEPERFORMANCE

Tel: +33 1 53 83 59 15

investor@teleperformance.com

PRESS RELATIONS

Europe

Laurent Poinsot Karine Allouis

IMAGE7

Tel: +33 1 53 70 74 70

teleperformance@image7.fr

PRESS RELATIONS

Americas and Asia-Pacific

Mark Pfeiffer

TELEPERFORMANCE

Tel: 1 801-257-5811

mark.pfeiffer@teleperformance.com