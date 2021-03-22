Vipp Interstis, a leading french BPO company with operations in Africa offering offshore solutions to French and European companies, has recently been recognized as one of the best places to work for in Caremoun and Benin. During the assessment, The company received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace, such as Incentives, Work/Life Balance and culture resulting in its recognition among the employer of choice in Africa. Below are some key insights about the company results

98% of the employees would recommend the organization

8 key engagement workplace factors were evaluated and validated

2021 is the first year where Vipp Interstis Group received the certification for its African operations

"Our people are great. We are happy to be able to provide them, thanks to the partnerships with our international clients, with a great work environment that support their personal development. I am very happy that today, it testify their commitment to the adventure and make our company a remarkable employer in cities like Cotonou or Yaoundé" said Charles-Emmanuel Berc, Chairman and CEO of the group.

This certification confirms our HR strategy and demonstrates cleary that in Africa, it is possible to provide good working conditions that can allign with the best standards. We obviously appreciate our employee engagement and we are always listening and determined to go even further" said Didier Suzanne, Group Consulting Director.

"Despite the challenges that companies faced last year, Vipp Interstis has continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace. This prestigious certification underscores the company sustained efforts towards nurturing their employees and ensuring their well-being amidst the global pandemic" said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Africa.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

