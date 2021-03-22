gloo, an innovative start-up providing an application designed to bring friends together, has recently been recognized as one of the best places to work for in France in the startups catelogy. During the assessment, the company received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace, such as growth opportunities, relationships and culture resulting in its recognition among the best startups to work for in France.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

"Achieving the BPTW certification is an important milestone our objective isn't just to build a new product that consumers love. It's also to build a company that will last and that the best people want to work for. I'm truly delighted" said Aidan O'Brien, CEO of the company.

"I am particularly proud that our start-up has obtained the BPTW certification. It is the recognition of our daily commitment but also the expression of our permanent wish to improve ourselves" said Laurent Dalard, COO of the startup.

"gloo has a dedicated People Agenda in its business strategy, characterized by a people-focused culture, strong talent pipeline, and highly engaged teams" said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for France.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places To Work is the most definitive 'Employer of Choice' certification that organizations aspire to achieve. The program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with its proprietary assessment that analyzes a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors. Join our community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

