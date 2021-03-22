The tender is aimed at procuring 2 GW of capacity in response to the chronic short-term electricity supply gap that is affecting the country and its mining sector. The South African government has selected three LNG projects that may secure around 60% of the awarded capacity and several renewable energy projects including solar, wind and storage. The procurement exercise attracted a lowest bid of $ 0.0998/kWh.The South African Department of Mineral Resources (DMRE) has published the list of the preferred bidders for a tech-neutral procurement of 2 GW of short-term risk-mitigation capacity, called ...

