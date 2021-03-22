Throughout FY20, EMIS focused on helping its customer base in the fight against COVID-19, adapting its solutions to support testing and treatment of the disease and the vaccine roll-out programme. EMIS reported flat revenue and adjusted operating profit for the year and has indicated that it expects growth to resume in FY21. Development of the EMIS-X platform, started in 2018, positions the company well to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare sector, opening up opportunities in health data analytics and collaboration between the health and life sciences sectors.

