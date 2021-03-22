The DMS Group, MontLake and MDO Announce Rebrand to Waystone

DUBLIN, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The DMS Group, MontLake and MDO have come together to form Waystone, a business uniquely designed to address the increasingly complex needs of today's governance industry. Since their agreement in 2020, the three organisations have worked together to integrate effectively as they position themselves as the leading institutional global governance and third-party management company.

Waystone is at the forefront of governance, risk and compliance services as it builds, supports and protects investment structures and strategies, while its well-established and proven distribution service acts as a key differentiator in the market. As the leading service provider and partner to the asset management industry the new name and branding strategy provides a clear proposition and a framework that builds consistency across the company's global operations.

Global CEO of Waystone, Derek Delaney commented, "This is a hugely significant moment for us as we move forward together as Waystone, bringing our offering to the next level to become an institutional and defining market leader. As our industry continues to evolve rapidly, Waystone delivers a dimension of certainty for its clients while considering the needs of investors. The new brand is astute and flexible, reflecting our ability to keep pace with an ever changing and complex landscape."

Operating from eight global jurisdictions, including five European offices, with over 320 employees, Waystone is well-positioned for growth, both organically and by way of acquisition. As it extends further into key regions, Waystone has the expertise and technology to build the investment structures and strategies required in today's challenging environment.

About Waystone:

Waystone is the leading provider of institutional governance, risk and compliance services to the asset management industry.

Partnering institutional investors, investment funds and asset managers Waystone builds, supports and protects investment structures and strategies worldwide. With over 20 years' experience and a comprehensive range of specialist services to its name, Waystone is now supporting asset managers with more than US$1Tn in AUM.

Waystone provides its clients with the guidance and tools to allow them to focus on managing their investment goals with confidence.

