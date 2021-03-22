Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2021) - Further to its press releases of February 3, February 12 and March 9, 2021, iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (the "Company" or "iMining") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV) has confirmed the Company has met the required filing requirements for the proposed acquisition of CanETH Staking Services Inc. ("CanETH"), (the "Acquisition"). The Company has now closed the Acquisition and the accompanying private placement of $2.155 million (the "Financing").

Effective on March 22, 2021 ("Closing"), the Company issued 28,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") to the shareholders of CanETH, in exchange for acquiring all of the outstanding shares of CanETH, such that CanETH became a wholly owned subsidiary of iMining. No new control block was created as a result of the Acquisition. Shareholders of CanETH that held a minimum of 5% of the outstanding CanETH shares prior to the Acquisition, along with certain directors of the Company, have entered into voluntary lock-up agreements pursuant to which they will not sell, transfer or pledge 50% of their Shares prior to July 5, 2021, which affects approximately 8,870,000 Shares.

On Closing, the Company's previously issued 17,240,000 subscription receipts ("Receipts"), which grossed the Company $2,155,000, automatically converted into an equivalent number of units (the "Units") each Unit comprised of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Share at $0.245 for a period of two years following the closing date, provided that, if after four months and one day, the closing price of iMining's Shares is equal to or greater than $0.45 per Share for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may, by notice to the Warrant holders (which notice may be by way of general news release), reduce the remaining exercise period of the Warrants to not less than 30 days following the date of such notice. All securities issued in connection with the Receipts are subject to a hold period, expiring on July 5, 2021.

Aggregate compensations of $135,187.50 and 1,081,500 finders' warrants (having the same general terms as the Warrants forming part of the Units) were paid by the Company to Canaccord Genuity Corp., and First Republic Capital Corporation and their selling groups as finders' fees and commissions for that portion of the Financing attributable to their efforts. The finders' warrants are subject to a hold period, expiring on July 23, 2021.

As one of the conditions of the Acquisition, upon Closing, Saleem Moosa will be appointed a director of the Company. Mr. Moosa is Chief Financial Officer of CanETH with over 12 years of international experience in the finance sector. Saleem started at a Middle East investment bank where he was involved in cross-border mergers and acquisition transactions, restructuring mandates and equity raising projects.

As a result of the Acquisition, CanETH has become the first publicly listed Ethereum 2.0 Staking Service in North America.

Daren Tung, CEO of CanETH says, "This is a significant step for blockchain technology and we're excited to be leading the way for the growth of Ethereum 2.0 staking services. CanETH aims to become one of the world's largest Ethereum staking companies, and we're grateful to become a part of the iMining team to grow together for the benefit of our clients, investors, shareholders and the overall blockchain community."

CanETH will be focusing its resources toward future growth, and expects to support existing and new validators with the release of their client portal in Q2, 2021. A focus on team growth will also ensure CanETH's crypto, blockchain technology and investment knowledge will continue to be built to educate and support investors, to make ETH 2.0 staking easier for all.

Daren Tung adds, "As a result of our intensive R&D, our validators have maintained greater than 99% efficiency and 0 slashing, but our focus now will be on the continuous advancements in IP to ensure our clients can look to CanETH for further innovative investment solutions and greater value on their ETH investments."

Robert Eadie, Chief Executive Officer and Director of iMining added, "CanETH's proprietary secured, reliable, and scalable staking process is a major asset to iMining's existing services, and will give our organization a significant edge in the crypto sector. We welcome Saleem Moosa, CFO of CanETH Staking Services, to the Board, as well as the entire team at CanETH."

Business of CanETH

CanETH Staking Services is a Canadian-based company offering a staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, providing clients with a simplified on-ramp to participate in the ETH 2.0 Proof of Stake movement. Incorporating a proprietary, best-in-class staking process CanETH ensures robust security, reliability and scalability; while removing the technical complexity of deploying and managing validators.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance (including, but not limited to, future business operations of CanETH, and the proposed use of available funds) and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions, and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of CanETH's activities, future cryptocurrency prices, operating risks, and other risks in the cryptocurrency industry.

