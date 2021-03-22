Largest acquisition to date will increase Annual Recurring Revenues and provide entry into the UK logistics market with customers including Hermes, Transport for London and Argos

UK-based Field Service Management (FSM) software company, Totalmobile, has today announced it has completed the acquisition of Cognito iQ, a Newbury-based provider of workforce management and analytics technology, to add to its comprehensive suite of software solutions.

The market leading real time analytics solution provided by Cognito iQ collects data from multiple sources to provide a clear overview of operational performance. This enables even the largest and most complex of organisations to manage data in a more effective manner, empowering their customers that include Hermes, Transport for London and Argos to achieve continuous improvements in productivity and efficiency.

The acquisition of Cognito iQ enables Totalmobile to add a best-of-breed real time performance analytics capability to an already comprehensive suite of end-to-end Field Service Management technologies, enabling customers to manage data better and closely analyse ongoing operations via a control room that ensures services are being delivered efficiently and KPIs are being met.

This highly capable technology will be rebranded and launched as Totalmobile's new 'Analyse' product, presenting a significant opportunity to offer the product to Totalmobile's existing customer base of over 1,000 organisations, covering a range of sectors, including Government, Health and Social Care, Facilities Management, Infrastructure and Housing.

The addition of Cognito iQ also provides Totalmobile with a strong presence in the fast-growing logistics market, which has an increasing need for transformative and scalable technology due to a change in consumer behaviours accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Today's announcement marks Totalmobile's largest addition to date and its sixth acquisition in the last two years, delivering on a dual strategy of combining the most comprehensive suite of FSM products with deep sector expertise. It sets Totalmobile firmly on track to achieve its goal to become the world's largest regional FSM company by the end of 2021.

Jim Darragh, CEO of Totalmobile, said, "In today's world the ability to manage, analyse and then action operational data is critical for any organisation that is striving to provide an exceptional service. With today's acquisition of Cognito iQ, I am delighted to announce that we have added a market leading real time analytics software solution that enables any customer to drive continuous improvement across their operations.

"In addition, this technology strongly complements our existing solutions which are providing our customers with mobile working, dynamic scheduling, job management, staff rostering and lone worker protection capabilities.

"The acquisition of Cognito iQ is the largest in the history of the company and comes shortly after the addition of utilities sector specialist GeoPal. This highlights the giant strides that we are making as we continue to accelerate our growth. I'm very excited about what the future holds and look forward to welcoming our new colleagues and customers to Totalmobile."

Laurent Othacéhé, CEO, Cognito iQ said, "Totalmobile, with its uniquely strong position in the field service and mobile workforce management market, is the ideal springboard to take the revolutionary Cognito iQ products to market on a very large scale from day one. We very much look forward to joining the Totalmobile Group to accelerate growth and deliver transformational solutions to our customers."

-ENDS-

About Totalmobile

Totalmobile is the market leader in field service and mobile workforce management technology, helping organisations deliver more service, of the highest quality and at reduced cost.

Our SaaS-based software provides a range of innovative products that deliver a step change in field service performance, mobile worker empowerment and management control. This unlocks cost savings, capacity gains, productivity improvements, compliance assurance and empowers mobile workers to focus on consistently delivering the best service.

For more information, please visit www.totalmobile.co.uk

About Cognito iQ

Cognito iQ's revolutionary real-time analytics software enables organisations with extensive field-based operatives to transform the way they operate. We break down the barriers between technologies and smarter working, empowering teams to collaborate more effectively, operate more efficiently and deliver better service.

Cognito iQ analytics leverages the value in vast amounts of field service data. It analyses and evaluates information from multiple data sources to uncover patterns and trends, providing unique insights into operation-wide performance in real-time. We inspire continuous improvement, ensuring our customers wow their customers and redefine service when and where it matters most.

