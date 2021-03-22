HansaMatrix announces CEO transition

Riga, 2021-03-22 08:54 CET -- HansaMatrix announces changes to its management in the course of the second quarter 2021 by appointing Janis Sams, Chief Operating Officer and Management Board member to the position of Chief Executive Officer, pending all regulatory requirements.HansaMatrix founder Ilmars Osmanis will continue to rapidly develop LightSpace Technologies as its founder and current CEO and remains a significant shareholder in HansaMatrix. A new Supervisory Board is expected to be elected at the company's annual Shareholders' meeting on May 26, 2021.Janis Sams joined HansaMatrix in June 2020 as Chief Operating Officer. His previous professional experience has been in electronics manufacturing as a function manager in international companies such as the renowned Schneider Electronics. Janis also serves on the Management Board of the Latvian Electrical Engineering and Electronics Industry Association. He has a master's degree in comprehensive quality management and an engineering degree in production automation from Riga Technical University. Currently, Janis Sams does not own HansaMatrix shares and employee stock options."I feel honored to have been selected and grateful for this incredible opportunity. I'm looking forward to developing the HansaMatrix group by ensuring sustainable growth, enhancing an outstanding customer experience and strengthening employee engagement. I'm excited to accept this challenge and am convinced that as a professional team we can all together achieve our challenging HansaMatrix ambition," said Janis Sams.HansaMatrix founder and Chief Executive Officer Ilmars Osmanis commented:"I have forged an exciting 20 year journey with HansaMatrix growing from a greenfield start-up into a leading regional electronics systems contract manufacturer. At this point technology and manufacturing competence has grown in importance and I fully trust in the continuous development of the Company driven by a new team. I will devote most of my attention to our spinoff LightSpace Technologies in its journey to become a global success in its technology space with the same energy and vision I had for HansaMatrix."Investor and media contact:Maris Macijevskis, CFAManagement Board Member, Finance directorPhone: (+371) 6780 0002E-mail: invest@hansamatrix.comhttp://www.hansamatrix.comAbout HansaMatrixHansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and complete manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial segments and other services to high added value business segments. In addition to complete manufacturing services of OEM products, the company offers an ODM business model to both start-up and established companies that seek product development partnerships.