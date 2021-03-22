Selected companies to receive $100,000 cash investment and year-long accelerator experience

Halliburton Labs today announced that it has opened the application process for early stage clean energy companies interested in joining its accelerator program. The application deadline is April 23, 2021.

"We're excited to identify technology entrepreneurs with ready-to-scale solutions in energy generation, storage, distribution, conservation, and the circular economy," said Dale Winger, managing director, Halliburton Labs. "Our program provides critical resources, including technical and operational expertise across numerous hardware disciplines and a global business network, to help participants advance their products, prepare for further scale and position for additional financing."

Halliburton Labs will invite selected applicants to pitch for a spot in the program on May 21, 2021, at the Halliburton Labs Finalist Pitch Day. The pitch day will be delivered as a major clean tech event hosted as part of the Houston Tech Rodeo, a festival that celebrates the convergence of popular culture and technology in Houston.

"In our experience, Halliburton Labs is distinct among accelerator programs in the breadth and depth of its valuable industrial expertise to rapidly and responsively support our build, deployment, and commercial-grade demonstration," said Todd Brix, founder and CEO of OCO Inc., a Halliburton Labs participant. OCO transforms carbon dioxide, water, and zero carbon electricity into a hydrogen-rich platform chemical to make a wide variety of zero-carbon chemicals, materials, and fuels.

For more information and to apply visit www.HalliburtonLabs.com.

ABOUT HALLIBURTON LABS

Halliburton Labs is a collaborative environment where entrepreneurs, academics, investors and industrial labs join to advance cleaner, affordable energy. Located at Halliburton Company's headquarters in Houston, Texas, Halliburton Labs provides access to world-class facilities, operational expertise, practical mentorship and financing opportunities in a single location to help participants scale their business. Visit the company's website at www.halliburtonlabs.com. Connect with Halliburton Labs on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Halliburton Labs is a wholly owned subsidiary of Halliburton Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210322005072/en/

Contacts:

For Investors:

Abu Zeya

Investor Relations

investors@halliburton.com

281-871-2688

For News Media:

William Fitzgerald

External Affairs

pr@halliburton.com

281-871-5267