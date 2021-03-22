Biotech company SaNOtize Research Development Corp., (SaNOtize) today announced that it has received interim approval to sell its Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS), which protects users from viruses that enter the body through the upper nasal pathways, to the public in pharmacies in Israel, and has been registered to begin sales of NONS in New Zealand.

Manufacturing of NONS, under the brand name Enovid, has begun in Israel with SaNOtize's manufacturing partner Ness Ziona-based Nextar Chempharma Solutions Ltd. Enovid is expected to appear on pharmacy shelves in Israel by the summer.

In New Zealand, SaNOtize has registered its nasal spray with the New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority, which permits the company to distribute and sell NONS over the counter immediately.

"The product we have developed, which kills viruses in the upper nasal pathways, will be delivered via a nasal spray bottle that contains a month's supply for an individual," said Dr. Gilly Regev, the Israeli CEO and co-founder of SaNOtize. "We look forward to updating the public in Israel and New Zealand with details on when Enovid will hit store shelves."

Last week, SaNOtize and Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in Surrey, UK announced results of clinical trials indicating that NONS represents a safe and effective antiviral treatment that could prevent the transmission of COVID-19, shorten its course, and reduce the severity of symptoms and damage in those already infected. The study has been submitted to a leading medical journal for review and publication. You can read the news release here.

"Our novel formulation of Nitric Oxide for use in humans is designed to kill viruses in the upper airways, preventing them from incubating and spreading to the lungs. The pharmacology, toxicity, and safety data for use in humans has been well-established for decades," said Dr. Chris Miller, Chief Science Officer and co-founder of SaNOtize. "Our innovative product design also allows the treatment to be self-administered effectively and affordably."

About SaNOtize

SaNOtize Research Development Corp. is a biotech company based in Vancouver, BC working to commercialize the multi-faceted antimicrobial properties of a liquid producing nitric oxide. The company has developed and patented a Nitric Oxide Releasing Solution platform technology (NORS) to treat and prevent microbial infections. To learn more about SaNOtize visit www.SaNOtize.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210322005226/en/

Contacts:

Media

UK, EU and Israel

Leah Stern,

OurCrowd Vice president, Communications,

Phone: +44 7470 196826,

leah@ourcrowd.com

North America

Martin Cej

Longview Communications and Public Affairs

Phone: 1-403-512-5730

mcej@longviewcomms.ca