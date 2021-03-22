SilverEdge DC Launches with M4 Corridor Data Centre

SWINDON, England, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New UK data centre and colocation provider, SilverEdge DC, has launched with its first centre in Swindon.

SilverEdge is in the process of building a data centre portfolio in strategic edge locations around major UK business hubs. The company has been founded by an established family office with a substantial property holding who have put together a leadership team with over 40 years' experience in data centres. Greg McCulloch has been appointed as Managing Director, having previously served as Chief Operating Officer of DigiPlex and as the Chief Executive Officer of Aegis Data.

Swindon has been chosen as SilverEdge's first centre due to its favourable location in the M4 corridor, which is close London and home to a large number of tech companies. SliverEdge's strategic investment will help to support edge computing and follows other high-profile companies looking to open data centres in the area.

The new company will utilise the excess supply in power in edge towns, which is comparably higher to more urban locations. This allows SilverEdge to offer more competitive prices to its clients whilst maintaining the highest levels of efficiency and security. It will also have the added benefit of creating jobs and supporting the infrastructure in emerging areas.

Greg McCulloch, Managing Director of SilverEdge DC, said:

"Data centres are absolutely integral to the UK's infrastructure and SilverEdge DC has ambitious plans to become a significant player in the market over the coming years. This is the start of a strategic investment for us in edge sites up and down the country. We will be targeting locations on the outskirts of major centres across the UK which will allow us to offer a high calibre, secure offering at competitive prices. We are extremely pleased that our Swindon site is operational and look forward to bringing other centres online in the coming months."

The first data centre in Swindon provides 37,000 sq ft of space with the availability of 7.5 MVA of power. SilverEdge offers carrier neutral connectivity via Tier 1 and Tier 2 networks and the platform is scalable and resilient.

Talking about the offering, Greg McCullochsaid:

"We believe that all strategic business and IT decisions should have a positive impact on each individual company's business drivers. That is why SilverEdge focuses on transparency, flexibility and agile solutions to allow the customer to have as little or as much control as they like."

SilverEdge DC's centre was previously operated as Eduserv, the data centre arm of Jisc, and was used by a number of public sector clients. The data centre therefore offers hosting and colocation service catering for OFFICIAL information assets, including those marked with the OFFICIAL SENSITIVE handling caveat. Other security requirements can be dealt with as a bespoke solution.

About SilverEdge DC

SilverEdge DC understands that, as computing and data storage requirements continue to grow, clients will be faced with the challenge of optimising their data centre footprint to accommodate the additional power and space.

For more information, or for sales enquiries, please visit https://silveredgedc.com/ or contact info@silveredgedc.com