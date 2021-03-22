DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover
Berlin, 22 March 2021 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN) announces that Austin-based Digital Turbine Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS, "Digital Turbine"), a global on-device mobile platform company, whose shares are listed on Nasdaq in New York, USA, has signed definitive agreements with the Company's majority shareholders to acquire their shareholdings in the Company.
Fyber's major shareholder, Tennor Holding B.V. ("Tennor"), the investment group of Mr. Lars Windhorst currently holds more than 90% of the shares in Fyber through its fully owned subsidiary Advert Finance B.V. ("AF") (together with Mr. Lars Windhorst and Tennor the "Majority Shareholder"). Digital Turbine agreed on the acquisition of the complete shareholding of the Majority Shareholder in Fyber at a valuation of the Company of up to $600 million net for 100% of Fyber's shares, up to $450 million payable in shares of Digital Turbine and $150 million in cash ("Transaction"). The consideration payable by Digital Turbine comprises a variable component consisting of shares in Digital Turbine at a value of up to $50 million contingent on certain earn-out criteria to be achieved by Fyber within the next 12 months.
Following the successful conclusion of the Transaction, Digital Turbine will launch a mandatory takeover offer to all outstanding shareholders of the Company (the "Offer"). The timing and the conditions of the Offer, including the consideration offered to shareholders of Fyber in the Offer will be announced by Digital Turbine when due and in full compliance with the applicable Dutch and German takeover laws.
