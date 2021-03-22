ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream Acquires Rebel Blockchain Inc. - Developers of Nifter Music NFT Marketplace

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / ClickStream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) announced today it has acquired Rebel Blockchain Inc. ("Rebel"), developer of Nifter, a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create and sell unique music and sound NFTs. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are a type of digital token made possible through blockchain technology. NFTs can be created from any digital file, including music and audio files. Nifter is a marketplace allowing for the creation, buying and selling of these music NFTs. You can learn more about Nifter on the official website at https://Nifter.io.

Frank Magliochetti, ClickStream CEO stated "It has long been our intention for ClickStream to get involved in blockchain technology development. We have a unique opportunity to establish ourselves as an authority in the Non-Fungible Token space by creating a marketplace for artists, songwriters and fans to create and exchange NFT's."

The exchanging Rebel shareholders will receive restricted shares of Clickstream common stock for 100% of Rebel, making Rebel a ClickStream subsidiary. ClickStream will advance $300,000 to develop, launch and market the Nifter platform. Rebel has executed executive employment agreements with its founders, Tristan Chaudhry and Isaac Nakash, which include incentives for ClickStream shares based upon performance. Tristan & Isaac are the founders of Nebula Software Corp., developer of HeyPal which was acquired by ClickStream on December 16, 2020.

Tristan Chaudhry, Rebel CTO stated "There is a growing interest from artists around the world looking to turn their work into non-fungible tokens, and music artists are no exception. Shawn Mendes, Grimes, and Tory Lanez are just a few of the artists who have released digital tokens of their work. As more artists look to participate in this exciting space, there is a growing need for an easy solution to create music NFTs, in addition to creating a marketplace for the buying and selling of these tokens."

Artists can use Nifter's audio NFT creation tool to mint a token for their songs. NFTs can be sold on the Nifter marketplace in fixed price or auction style sales. Fans of artists and musicians are able to purchase NFTs directly from artists on the Nifter marketplace.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik and HeyPal respectively. For more information, please visit the Website at https://clickstream.technology/ or Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/ .

WinQuik, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. For more information please visit the Website at http://www.winquik.com/ or Twitter at https://twitter.com/winquikapp or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/.

HeyPal, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information about HeyPal, please visit the Website at https://www.heypalapp.com/ Instagram at https://instagram.com/heypalapp/ or Twitter at https://twitter.com/HeypalA.

Nifter, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter marketplace. For more information about Nifter, please visit the Website at https://Nifter.io, Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/nifter.io/ and Twitter at https://twitter.com/Nifter7.

