WithHealth Inc.: WithHealth Appoints Seasoned Marketing Executive Cindy Judd as its Chief Marketing Officer

Brings Expertise in Creating and Directing Global Marketing Initiatives

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a comprehensive precision-based telehealth provider, is pleased to announce the hiring of Cindy Judd as its Chief Marketing Officer. Cindy is an experienced brand strategist with a proven track record in creating and directing global market initiatives, from start-up ventures to multi-billion dollar organizations.

Cindy's career includes a long tenure at Accenture, a global management consulting, technology services and outsourcing company, where she spanned various marketing roles and groups over 33 years, culminating as the Group CMO of the Communications, Media & Technology Group. Cindy has senior executive experience as a brand strategist and strategic advisor, creating and directing global marketing initiatives and start-up ventures across strategy, image and business development in support of growth.

WithHealth Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy Murphy, stated, "We are thrilled to have attracted Cindy to our growing company. Her background and know-how of leading marketing initiatives will accelerate our visibility and awareness as we continue our growth as a precision-based telehealth provider."

WithHealth Chief Marketing Officer, Cindy Judd, commented, "I am extremely impressed by the traction WithHealth has achieved to-date and believe they are in a great position to capture market share in a new emerging growth category of telehealth. I look forward to working with the team in gaining additional market share and identifying new opportunities for growth."

About WithHealth, Inc .

WithHealth, Inc. was founded in 2017 to fill a void of affordable, accessible and convenient health care for Americans by providing members direct access to WithHealth clinicians. Through a state-of-the-art telemedicine platform, WithHealth members access need-specific healthcare, either on-demand or scheduled, from wherever is most convenient for the patient. WithHealth's unique solution combines precision health with telemedicine to improve employee health and employer outcomes.

For more information about WithHealth, Inc., please visit https://www.withhealth.com.

Corporate:

info@withhealth.com

P:833-99-HEALTH

Investors:

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

SOURCE: WithHealth Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636372/WithHealth-Appoints-Seasoned-Marketing-Executive-Cindy-Judd-as-its-Chief-Marketing-Officer