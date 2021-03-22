Soldera Mining Corp.: Soldera Mining Signs Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire AmTek Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / Soldera Mining Corp. (CSE:SOLD)(OTC PINK:SLDMF) ("Soldera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated February 26, 2021 (the "February 26 News Release"), that it has entered a share purchase agreement with the shareholders of AmTek Inc. ("AmTek"), whereby the Company will acquire (the "Transaction") 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of AmTek in exchange for 12,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares").

The Consideration Shares, when issued, will be subject to resale restrictions expiring as follows: (i) 1/6 four (4) months from closing; (ii) 1/6 eight (8) months from closing; (iii) 1/6 twelve (12) months from closing; (iv) 1/6 sixteen (16) months from closing; (v) 1/6 twenty (20) months from closing; and (vi) 1/6 twenty-four (24) months from closing.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and engagement of certain key personnel of AmTek by Soldera.

AmTek is the owner of the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and is working on the development of a proprietary technology to produce "green ammonia", a potential carbon-free energy source.

About the Company

The company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mining properties. The company is based in Vancouver, BC and holds an option over the Titan Property located in the Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario and the Tuscarora Property, located in the Tuscarora Mining District in Elko County, Nevada.

For more information, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact Information

Faizaan Lalani

Director, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: 778 233 3537

Email: flalani@solderamining.com

