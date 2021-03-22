Creates Vertically Integrated Platform with Enhanced Scale and Broad Portfolio of Recyclable Packaging Products

ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, today announced that it has acquired IG Industries PLC and Brayford Plastics Ltd., private businesses based in the United Kingdom that produce a broad portfolio of recyclable packaging products. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

IG Industries and Brayford Plastics are leading suppliers of flexible packaging products for the bakery, meat, fish, poultry and fresh produce markets across the U.K. and Western Europe. This acquisition expands ProAmpac's manufacturing capabilities for plastic film, resealable bags and premade pouches, and extends its industry-leading commitment to provide customers with a broad offering of recyclable packaging products. With its vertically integrated platform, ProAmpac can better serve its U.K. and European customers throughout the entire value chain.

Greg Tucker, Founder and CEO of ProAmpac, said, "We're thrilled to welcome the IG Industries and Brayford Plastics teams to the ProAmpac family. These strong businesses broaden our product offering and expand our reach across the U.K. and Europe. With their production of high-quality films, excellent quality standards and research and development innovations, IG and Brayford will help ProAmpac deliver even greater value and a vertically integrated experience to our growing customer base."

Ahmad Lari, Managing Director of IG, said, "IG is a family business of 32 years and it was extremely important for us to find a partner with very similar values and philosophy, and ProAmpac's integrity and professionalism provided our family business and management team just that. Our partnership with ProAmpac will enable us to leverage our strong customer, supplier and staff relationships to allow us to compete internationally, and we look forward to working with Greg and his team to meet the needs of our customers while creating growth opportunities for our staff."

John Lyon, Managing Director of Brayford Plastics, said, "This combination will allow Brayford to further deepen our existing customer relationships and expand our reach. On behalf of the Brayford team, I am confident in the continued growth prospects for our business and excited to join the ProAmpac family."

Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and other co-investors. With the addition of IG Industries and Brayford Plastics, ProAmpac has 38 manufacturing sites globally, with nearly 4,900 employees supplying more than 5,000 customers in 90 countries. ProAmpac innovates, engineers and manufactures flexible and sustainable packaging and material science solutions for various consumer, healthcare, e-commerce, retail and industrial goods markets. IG Industries and Brayford Plastics will adopt the ProAmpac brand and will maintain operations at its manufacturing facilities in the U.K.

Chris Trick, Investment Partner at Pritzker Private Capital, said, "IG Industries and Brayford Plastics are highly complementary additions to the ProAmpac and the Pritzker Private Capital families. These leading businesses strengthen the sustainability-focused offerings ProAmpac provides to its customers and will provide ProAmpac with important scale across the U.K. and Europe. We look forward to a strong partnership together."

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability ProActive Sustainability provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About IG Industries

IG Industries is a UK based manufacturer of polyethylene-based films for a variety of markets including food, drinks, industrial, horticultural and personal care, using the latest multi-layered extrusion technology. Their approach enables them to develop custom solutions with minimal environmental impact. For more information, visit IGindustries.co.uk.

About Brayford Plastics

Brayford Plastics is a UK based manufacturer of polyethylene-based films and bags for a range of markets including bakery, fresh produce, fruit and vegetables, meat, poultry and fish, as well as point of sale, mailing and medical applications. For more information, visit brayfordplastics.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210322005342/en/

Contacts:

Molly Speer

Director, Corporate Communications ProAmpac

Media@ProAmpac.com