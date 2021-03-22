Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc.: Global Diversified Marketing Group Appoints Serge Kats as New Director of Operations

Senior Veteran Brings Top Level Experience in Business Growth and Expansion

ISLAND PARK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc. (OTC PINK:GDMK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Serge Kats as the company's new Director of Operations, effective April 5, 2021. This latest addition to our leadership team in being made to directly support the ongoing growth in new sales avenues for successful lines of Global Diversified Marketing's premium snack food products. Mr. Kats has extensive experience in business expansions and the management of major capital resources.

Throughout his banking career, he has dealt with small businesses, mid-size businesses, as well as middle market companies. Most recently he has managed a complex portfolio of clients in excess of $100MM. Mr. Kats has created partnerships with local and regional CPA firms, law firms and banking partners to increase referral network. This has helped him grow portfolio of clients by more than 30% year over year.

He is a true veteran within banking who has also been top ranked in Northeast region year over year among his peers.

Paul Adler, CEO of Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc, commented: "We are most fortunate to have Serge Kats joining the ranks of Global Diversified Marketing Group at this pivotal point in the company's development. Our entire team is looking forward to the many benefits that Mr. Kats can deliver for our business plan as we continue to expand our consumer base and grow our revenues in 2021 and beyond. This is a great time for the company and all GDMK shareholders."

For more information on Global Diversified Marketing Group (GDMK), please visit us at www.360worldsnacks.com and www.gdmginc.com.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Headquartered in Island Park, NY, Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc operates as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company with branded product lines and is a food and snack manufacturer, importer and distributor in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company operates in the snacks market segment and offers Italian Wafers, Italian filled Croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf-stable Macarons, and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products directly through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors, direct store delivery ("DSD") as well as the vending, pantry, and the micro-market segment.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability of the Company to develop the Company's brand and meet its growth objectives, the ability of the Company to complete acquisitions that are accretive to the Company's revenue, the ability of the Company to obtain and/or maintain licenses to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates or in which it expects or plans to operate. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

