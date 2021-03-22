Commercial & Industrial (C&I) solar PV users consume a significant amount of energy in the MENA region. In these markets, the residential sector accounts for 41% of the total power demand, followed by the industrial and commercial sectors at 21% and 20%, respectively. The remaining 18% represents other sectors, such as agriculture and transport, as well as network losses.The use of decentralized rooftop or ground mounted solar systems to meet this energy demand is fast gaining popularity due to several advantages, including sustainability and electricity prices, over centralized power generation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...