Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2021) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new near surface zone of gold mineralization found within the Company's Bachelor-Desmaraisville land package. Drilling encountered a broad zone of mineralization that is located close to surface and within two kilometres of the Company's 100% owned Bachelor Mill. The newly discovered zone of mineralization is proximal to the syenite intrusion shown in Figure 2. Results to date indicate that the mineralized zone is open in all directions. The Company plans to mobilize a drill crew as soon as possible to begin follow-up work.

Highlights:

24.85 metres ("m") of 1.4 grams-per-tonne gold ("g/t Au"); including 4.25 m of 3.6 g/t Au (EB20-008);

18.3 m of 0.9 g/t Au; including 10.5 m of 1.3 g/t Au (EB21-021); and,

Both results occur within 50 m of surface and the mineralization is open in all directions.

Pascal Hamelin, CEO commented: "This newly discovered near-surface mineralized target is extremely exciting for Bonterra. The new gold target has the potential to rapidly grow due to the widths and ease in which short holes from surface can be used to define the target boundaries. To find something this close to the Bachelor mill demonstrates the untapped potential of this mining camp. We continue to believe this camp is largely underexplored and that there will be several new discoveries in the region in the near future. In addition, the discovery's proximity to our existing mill infrastructure is also important as it lowers the hurdle to becoming a potential source of mill feed. As a result of this success, we plan on mobilizing a drill crew as soon as possible to do immediate follow-up work on near-surface targets."





Figure 1: Bachelor-Desmaraisville Regional Magnetic Target Map with Highlighted New Discovery



Figure 2: Local Magnetic Map Highlighting New Discovery Near the Bachelor Mill Proximal to the O'Brien Syenite Intrusion

Table 1: Exploration Drilling Results

Hole ID

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Target EB20-001

Anomalous values Deer EB20-002

Anomalous values Deer EB20-003

No significant values Deer EB20-004

36.24 37.16 0.92 1.1 O'Brien East



85.07 85.79 0.72 2.0 O'Brien East EB20-005

Anomalous values O'Brien East EB20-006

53.75 54.10 0.35 0.6 O'Brien East EB20-007

387.50 389.00 1.50 4.8 O'Brien East EB20-008

63.65 88.50 24.85 1.4 O'Brien East

Including 63.65 64.65 1.00 5.8 O'Brien East

Including 80.25 84.50 4.25 3.6 O'Brien East EB20-009

287.35 289.25 1.90 0.5 O'Brien East EB20-010

Results pending Sigmoid EB20-011

337.00 339.00 2.00 0.5 O'Brien East



344.00 345.50 1.50 1.7 O'Brien East



476.00 476.90 0.90 1.2 O'Brien East



498.90 500.00 1.10 2.7 O'Brien East EB20-012

Anomalous values Sigmoid EB20-013

Anomalous values Deer EB20-014

No significant values O'Brien East EB20-015

No significant values Deer EB20-016

Results pending Deer EB20-017

Results pending Deer EB20-018

Results pending O'Brien East EB20-019

Results pending O'Brien East EB20-020

No significant values + Results pending O'Brien East EB21-021

53.20 71.50 18.30 0.9 O'Brien East EB21-022

Results pending O'Brien East EB21-023

Results pending O'Brien East NE20-001

Anomalous values Clone NE20-002

245.30 247.50 2.20 0.5 Clone NE20-003

Anomalous values Clone NE20-004

Results pending Clone NE20-005

Anomalous values Clone NE20-006

Results pending Clone NE20-007

Results pending Clone NE20-008

Results pending Clone NE20-009

Results pending Clone

Notes:



The meterage represents the length of the drilled lengths. True widths are estimated to be greater than 50% of the drill intersection length. The mineralized intervals shown above use a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off grade. Gold results obtained between 0.1 and 0.5 g/t Au are represented as anomalous values Gold results obtained below <0.1 g/t Au are represented as no significant values

Exploration drilling results are confirming the existence of gold mineralization within sheared meta-volcanoclastic and meta-sedimentary rocks hosting quartz (+/- carbonate-ankerite-pyrite) veining and related vein stockworks. Results from the recent drilling fence across the east flank of the O'Brien intrusive stock of syenitic composition is supporting the existence of a broad gold mineralized vein system at shallow depths proximal to the mine area.

Drilling of the other regional exploration targets: Clone, Sigmoid and Deer have so far, returned anomalous gold values. These early, first pass drilling results are key for exploring the potential for gold mineralization of the relatively untested targets within the mining camp (See Figure 1).

Table 2: Drill Hole Location and Parameters

Hole ID East (UTM) North (UTM) Azimuth Dip Length (m) EB20-001 413618 5487438 150 -45 213 EB20-002 413674 5487339 150 -45 354 EB20-003 413775 5487166 150 -45 288 EB20-004 417805 5483558 0 -50 501 EB20-005 417950 5483802 359 -50 498 EB20-006 417907 5483252 0 -50 501 EB20-007 417945 5484285 0 -50 501 EB20-008 417943 5484055 358 -52 486 EB20-009 417922 5483052 0 -50 501 EB20-010 413472 5481573 179 -48 297 EB20-011 417938 5482747 0 -50 510 EB20-012 413447 5481774 180 -45 321 EB20-013 412135 5487034 180 -45 516 EB20-014 417760 5482660 345 -50 465 EB20-015 412142 5486239 180 -45 300 EB20-016 412143 5486037 180 -50 300 EB20-017 412143 5486037 360 -45 156 EB20-018 417718 5483349 100 -50 288 EB20-019 417718 5483349 100 -67 370 EB20-020 417993 5483292 270 -46 399 EB21-021 417943 5484055 330 -60 138 EB21-022 417943 5484055 5 -80 126 EB21-023 417945 5484285 180 -50 466 NE-19-01 405127 5478691 179 -55 339 NE20-001 413464 5483662 15 -46 312 NE20-002 413403 5483440 15 -45 327 NE20-003 413353 5483245 15 -45 318 NE20-004 413400 5483428 287 -45 300 NE20-005 413189 5482682 116 -45 300 NE20-006 413189 5482682 95 -45 300 NE20-007 413189 5482682 300 -45 201 NE20-008 413297 5483051 150 -45 300 NE20-009 413297 5483051 330 -45 345

About Bonterra Resources Inc.

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a large portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company has three main assets, Gladiator, Barry, and Moroy, that collectively have a total of 698 thousand ounces in measured & indicated categories, and 1.4 million ounces in inferred category. Approximately 130,000 metres of drilling will be used to update this resource shortly. Importantly, the Company owns the only permitted and operational gold mill in the region that is currently two-thirds the way through the permitting process to expand from 800 to 2,400 tpd. Bonterra is focused on graduating from advanced exploration to a development company over the next 18-months to deliver shareholder value.

Quality control and reporting protocols

The Desmaraisville area's drill core gold analyses are performed at the Company's Bachelor Mine analytical laboratory (the "Laboratory"). The Company employs a rigorous QA-QC analysis program that meets industry standards. The analyses are carried out by fire assay (A.A.) with atomic absorption finish. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor the Laboratory's performance. The Company's QA-QC program requires that at least 10% of samples be analyzed by an independent laboratory. These verification samples are sent to ALS Minerals laboratory facility located in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The verifications show a high degree of correlation with the Laboratory's results. Pending assays of samples awaiting analysis from drilling beyond the project models not included in the 2021 Resource Update are to be processed at Actlabs, based in northwestern Quebec.

Qualified person

Francis Lefebvre, P.Geo and Project Manager at Moroy supervises all exploration activities on the Moroy project. Mr. Lefebvre is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). Marc Ducharme, P.Geo. and Bonterra's Exploration Manager, has compiled and approved the information contained in this press release. Mr. Ducharme is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Pascal Hamelin, President & CEO

ir@btrgold.com

2872 Sullivan Road, Suite 2, Val d'Or, Quebec J9P 0B9

819-825-8678 | Website: www.btrgold.com

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on Bonterra's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to Bonterra's exploration and development plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information includes namely, information with respect to the planned exploration programs and the potential growth in mineral resources. Exploration results that include drill results on wide spacings may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit and such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics and economic potential to be classed as a category of mineral resource. The potential quantities and grades of drilling targets are conceptual in nature and, there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the targets being delineated as mineral resources. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Bonterra's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related exploration and development; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund exploration and development; changes in economic conditions or financial markets, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration activities; and labour relations matters. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

