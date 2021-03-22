TR European Growth Trust (TRG) has enjoyed a stellar period of performance since the COVID-19-driven stock market sell-off in March 2020 (beating the benchmark by c 25pp over one year to 28 February 2021), helped by its managers sticking to their valuation-aware investment process, as well as a timely increase in the trust's gearing. Lead manager Ollie Beckett says the team is optimistic on the prospects for small-cap European stocks - many of which have stronger balance sheets than their large-cap counterparts - as the economy recovers. TRG has a broadly diversified portfolio of c 130 stocks, allowing the managers to look for high-growth micro-caps as well as structural growth stories and recovery plays. Although the trust is now at the top of its peer group for NAV total returns over one and 10 years, it trades at the widest discount to NAV, suggesting significant scope for a re-rating similar to that seen in 2016/17.

