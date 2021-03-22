Anzeige
Block Commodities Ltd: Notification Major Holdings

Block Commodities Ltd (BLCC) 
Block Commodities Ltd: Notification Major Holdings 
22-March-2021 / 12:30 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under 
the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is 
now considered to be in the public domain. 
 
 
22 March 2021 
 
BLOCK COMMODITIES LIMITED 
("Block Commodities", "BLCC" or the "Company") 
 
Notification Major Holdings 
 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares  BLOCK COMMODITIES PLC 
to which voting rights are attachedii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                                                  X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                                                    CASSIOPEIA SERVICES LTD 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                   London, UK 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:                19/03/2021 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                          19/03/2021 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                                            % of voting rights 
                                   % of voting rights       through financial       Total of both  Total number of 
                                   attached to shares       instruments             in % (8.A +    voting rights of 
                                   (total of 8. A)          (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B   8.B)           issuervii 
                                                            2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or     Below 3 %                                        Below 3 %      Below 3 % 
reached 
Position of previous notification 
(if                                3.9%                                             3.9% 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of    Number of voting rightsix                       % of voting rights 
shares 
                 Direct                  Indirect                Direct                          Indirect 
ISIN code (if 
possible)        (Art 9 of Directive     (Art 10 of Directive    (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/   (Art 10 of Directive 
                 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)   2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1)                    2004/109/EC) 
GG00B4QYTJ50                                                                                     (DTR5.2.1) 
 
                 Below 3%                                        Below 3% 
 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A    Below 3%                                        Below 3% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
Type of                                                  Number of voting rights that may be 
financial        Expiration         Exercise/            acquired if the instrument is           % of voting rights 
instrument       datex              Conversion Periodxi 
                                                         exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                                    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
Type of        Expiration           Exercise/    Physical or cash 
financial      datex                Conversion                      Number of voting rights      % of voting rights 
instrument                          Period xi    settlementxii 
 
 
 
                                                 SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal x 
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
              % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial          Total of both if it equals 
Namexv        or is higher than the           instruments if it equals or is higher than    or is higher than the 
              notifiable threshold            the notifiable threshold                      notifiable threshold 
Cassiopeia    Below 3% 
Services LTD 
 
 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will 
be held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
 
 
Place of completion  London 
Date of completion   19/03/2021

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information, please contact: 

Block Commodities Limited 
Ian Tordoff                               nc@blockcommodities.com 
 
Aquis Exchange Corporate Adviser: 
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited  +44 7876 888 011 
Brian Stockbridge 
 
Gabrielle Cordeiro ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          GG00B4QYTJ50 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:          BLCC 
LEI Code:      2138001KNTXRAZTFKU51 
Sequence No.:  95979 
EQS News ID:   1177265 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2021 08:30 ET (12:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
