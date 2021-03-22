Online Betting Providers Take Note of a Maturing eSports Market

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, major developments in how video game and eSports competitions are being organized have taken place, creating a new and fast-growing market. In previous years, limited tournament infrastructure and a lower number of organizations had restricted the market growth. Such limitations resulted in fewer revenue streams for players and team owners. However, in 2017, Riot Games' League of Legends for the North America and Europe region changed the landscape, giving a structured format to the tournament incepted in 2011. Later, in 2018, Activision Blizzard, Inc. launched its Overwatch league, while also creating the requisite infrastructure and monetization for the eSports tournaments. Now, according to a report by Business Insider, eSports viewership is expected to grow at a 9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2019 and 2023, up from 454 million viewers in 2019 to 646 million viewers in 2023, per Insider Intelligence estimates. FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS), Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG), Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ), Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR)

Additionally, the online betting segment is diverse and includes online sports betting. Recently, major developments in sports betting have propelled the segment to new highs. For example, the first college sports deal with a gambling company outside of Nevada was implemented. According to a report by Bloomberg Tax, the deal between the University of Colorado and PointsBet, an Australian based bookmaker launching its U.S. headquarters in Denver, is worth USD 1.625 Million, and includes tax-write offs. It is "the latest in an explosion of ad-deals between sportsbooks and teams or leagues, although it's the first collegiate pact of its kind," the report explains.

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTCQB: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) announced last week that, "it has entered into a strategic partnership with TGS Esports Inc. (TSXV: TGS) ("TGS"), a leading esports solutions provider, to launch live esports tournament prediction games.

TGS partners with organizations and brands to build and grow their esports communities via tournaments, broadcast production and events. Through the partnership, FansUnite will incorporate its wagering solutions into TGS events to establish a new platform where live audience predictions can be placed on multiple match outcomes within every white-label esports event run by TGS. Viewers can make live predictions during TGS events for which they can win prizes if their selections are correct. This will enable FansUnite to showcase the prediction platform to a large audience of gaming spectators who participate regularly in TGS tournaments and other related esports events.

Additionally, the prediction games from the platform will be featured on TGS' Pepper esports platform which will enable all tournament organizers to offer predictions and rivalry challenges in their tournaments to their viewers.

The partnership will showcase FansUnite's ability to incorporate their proprietary stream prediction platform into any esports event or tournament, whether online or live in-stadium.

Esports revenue in 2020 was over $1 billion1, excluding revenues from betting. TGS has built white-label esports experiences for over 15 brands, interacting with over 200,000 gamers and by offering prediction games, TGS is able to increase the level of engagement between fans and brands.

'The partnership with TGS Esports brings forth a new platform that will enable us to capture new opportunities within the fast-growing esports market,' said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. 'TGS collaborates with numerous esports event organizers who have a large following of enthusiastic esports gamers that participate in their events. Our online betting solutions coupled with TGS esports platform will enable us to attract a new and widening audience from these events.'

'Live predictions is a feature our brand partners have been asking us to implement for a long time,' said Spiro Khouri, CEO of TGS Esports Inc. 'By implementing FansUnite's technology into our esports events, TGS is able to increase the level of engagement between its fans and brands.'"

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring FansUnite Entertainment Inc. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aL2CV0ULJeQ

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) and Element Partners, LLC ("Element"), a privately-held investment vehicle, announced earlier this year a definitive agreement under which Element will acquire the Company's poker-related business and assets, including the entities comprising the World Poker Tour ("World Poker Tour," or "WPT"). Under the terms of the agreement, Element will acquire World Poker Tour for a total of USD 78,250,000, consisting of a USD 68,250,000 upfront payment and a fully guaranteed revenue share of 5% of WPT-branded tournament entry fees on Element-owned or licensed gaming platforms, up to a maximum of USD 10 Million, payable over three years after closing. The Company's Board of Directors has approved the transaction, which is expected to close in late January or early February 2021, assuming the Company's shareholders approve the transaction and following required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) a video gaming and esports entertainment company, reported earlier this month the acquisition of Mobcrush, a live streaming technology platform used by hundreds of thousands of gaming influencers who generate and distribute almost two million hours of original content annually and have accumulated more than 4.5 billion fans and subscribers across the most popular live streaming and social media platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and more. Mobcrush also owns Mineville, one of six exclusive, official Minecraft server partners that is enjoyed by more than 22 million unique players annually. Mineville is highly complementary to Minehut, Super League's owned and operated Minecraft community, strengthening the combined company's leading position with young gamers. This strategic, all-stock transaction, is anticipated to be accretive and enable Super League to take a significant leap forward in providing brands, advertisers, and other consumer facing businesses with massive audience reach across the most important engagement channels in video gaming - competitive events, social media and live streaming content, and in-game experiences.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) reported earlier this year that it is teaming up with the National Football League (NFL). As part of the agreement, the two sports organizations will host a global game developer challenge. Competing developers will have the opportunity to develop an NFL-themed mobile game. The game will be powered by the Skillz esports platform and will have joint marketing support from both the NFL and Skillz. The combination of the NFL brand and the Skillz platform will set the stage for the future of electronic sports competition. "The NFL is an iconic brand that is synonymous with American sports, and Skillz is thrilled to help power their esports competitions on mobile," said Andrew Paradise, CEO and founder of Skillz.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) announced earlier in September that it had entered into a multi-year agreement with ESPN. The new deal includes link integrations from ESPN's digital platforms to sportsbooks from Caesars Entertainment's sports betting partner, William Hill. William Hill Sports Book's odds and markets connect directly to their sports betting apps in legalized states. The deal comes shortly after William Hill became the exclusive sports betting operator for Caesars Entertainment, following the merger with Eldorado Resorts. Link integrations to William Hill's sports betting apps, geo-targeted to legalized sports betting states, will appear on ESPN.com web and mobile web and the ESPN Fantasy app. As part of the new agreement, Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill will also become a sponsor of ESPN's Fantasy products, deepening an existing relationship as ESPN's exclusive odds provider.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For fansunite entertainment inc. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com