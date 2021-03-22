SPYR, Inc.: SPYR Technologies, Applied MagiX Receive Shipment of Apple HomeKit Products Ahead of Schedule; Sales of Product To Begin

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTC PINK:SPYR), a technology company that through its subsidiary, Applied MagiX, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market, today announced that Applied MagiX has received its first shipment of Apple® HomeKit® products earlier than anticipated..

Dr. Harald Zink, CEO of Applied MagiX, said of receiving the company's initial Apple HomeKit products from its supplier, Onvis, "This shipment contains the first of the vetted products that we've selected to make our entrance into the Apple HomeKit market and that we'll be offering for sale on our website's online store. This strategy of reselling vetted products will allow us to begin to generate revenue and put us one step closer to profitability while we're developing our own branded proprietary products for Apple HomeKit for release into the market."

This shipment includes the following products:

The Onvis C3 HomeKit Secure Video Camera This is a HomeKit Secure Video camera providing the best quality night vision that we have found via the 2MP IMX Starlight Sensor and HDR processing. Supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi (most cameras remain at 2.4GHz) Footage from home security cameras contains your most personal and sensitive data. With HomeKit Secure Video, activity detected by supported cameras is privately analyzed by your home hub using on-device intelligence to determine if people, pets, or cars are present. Your private information stays private and secure thanks to end-to-end encryption.



The Onvis SMS1 Smart Multipurpose Sensor - Motion, Humidity, Temperature With Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0, the battery can last for 15,000 hours of continuous operation with no heat build-up. The Apple Home app or Siri can provide temperature and humidity. Use any one of the sensing capabilities to trigger scenes or alerts. Motion detection can trigger HomeKit devices like lights or alarms. Humidity detection can trigger a HomeKit enabled humidifier/dehumidifier. Temperature alerts can serve as extended sensors for smart thermostats Completely wireless. Just set it in place, configure, and forget it.



The Onvis CS1 Smart Alarm Multipurpose Sensor With Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0, the battery can last for 15,000 hours of continuous operation with no heat build-up. In addition to the alarm and open/close monitoring capability, it can also sense motion, temperature and humidity. This sensor can be automated to work in concert with other HomeKit devices to respond to many different statuses like the status of other doors or windows (open/closed), motion, temperature or humidity. Alarm can be set to "delay" to allow for arrival/departure from a location. One button on/off alarm for easy local control. Alarm volume is up to 120 decibels with 3 adjustable volume levels.



The Onvis CT2 Smart Contact Sensor Apply to any area to track opening and closing of doors, windows, etc. Can be configured to trigger cameras, lights or other HomeKit devices. Battery operated, no wires, with Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 usage for 1 year of standby time.



All of these HomeKit products comprise a perfect basis for the start or expansion of any smart home. This is because, as all HomeKit products, they work together seamlessly to provide information, and/or trigger other devices, as needed.

Applied MagiX plans to launch an advertising/marketing campaign to online destinations and via social media to reach out directly to HomeKit enthusiasts and customers. The products will be available for sale on the Applied MagiX online store, which will be announced and launched shortly.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company that through its subsidiary, Applied MagiX, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct.

