Update to MACS3's Dangerous Goods module IMDG code amendment 40-20 ensures stowage and segregation rules are followed, leading to safer and more efficient loading operations

Navis, the leading provider of maritime software solutions for efficient and compliant cargo, stowage planning and vessel performance, announced that the MACS3 loading computer has successfully complied with the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) code amendment 40-20. The MACS3 loading computer is setting the industry standard in maximizing operational safety for container vessels as well as efficient loading operations worldwide.

"When it comes to handling dangerous goods, safety is not just part of the job it is the job,"said Younus Aftab, Chief Product Officer at Navis. "The increasing number of incidents at sea clearly emphasizes the importance of prioritizing safety for daily operations. With dangerous goods, there is just too much at the stake including legal sanctions and incidents leading to collateral damages, so it is imperative that appropriate safety measures not be overlooked and that key stakeholders across the ocean shipping supply chain operate with seamless solutions."

The MACS3 DG module allows shipping companies to gain a holistic view and greater control over the safe handling of hazardous cargo. One of the unique benefits of the MACS3 DG module is the integration with StowMan and MACS3 API, which increases visibility and the robustness of operational safety. Connecting key stakeholders terminals, ports, crew on-board, liners and ship managers and owners ensures maximum safety of handling dangerous goods can be achieved at different operational stages. Planners can now share the same view on stowage-related KPIs as the crew on board, helping to optimize the cargo load and trim based on accurate vessel profile information. This is especially important when managing dangerous goods transportation under unexpected situations such as incidents at sea. In case of an incident or an emergency situation, the segregation and storage rules produced by MACS3 prevent collateral damage from happening.

"We know that shipping dangerous goods is not an easy task and safety of the vessel and crew aboard are of the utmost importance. At Navis, we are aiming to facilitate safer vessel operations and improve visibility of dangerous goods flowing through ports and terminals. That includes making sure that the solutions we provide are in compliance with the latest industry safety standards and that our customers have access to all of the relevant data necessary to make informed decisions that will make seaborne operations safer. We remain committed to delivering technology that will get our customers' goods and people where they need to go without incident," Younus Aftab, Chief Product Officer at Navis continued.

To learn more, visit www.navis.com.

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the cargo supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services, to enable our customers, regardless of cargo type, to maximize performance and reduce risk. Through its holistic approach to operational optimization, Navis customers benefit from improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. Whether tracking cargo through a terminal, improving vessel safety and cargo capacity, optimizing rail network planning and asset utilization, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis helps all customers streamline operations. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact's Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210322005158/en/

Contacts:

Ekinsu Rudek

Navis, LLC

T+49 461 430 41 318

ekinsu.rudek@navis.com

Geena Pickering

Affect

T+1 212 398 9680

gpickering@affect.com