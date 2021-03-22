Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2021) - Raise Production Inc. (TSXV: RPC) ("Raise" or the "Company") provides an update on recent activities related to its operations.

The Company's revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 is down 45% from the prior year and full HARPTM pump sales are down 70% year over year. Over the past year, it was necessary for the Company to complete significant cost reductions, as stated in its previous press releases, and obtain government assistance through the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") and Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy ("CERS") in order to maintain a positive cash position. Approximately $342,000 of government assistance for CEWS and CERS has been received to date and the Company's current cash position is approximately $270,000. The Company will continue to rely on this government assistance until the end of the program in June 2021, subject to meeting the eligibility requirements.

The significant cost reductions completed by the Company over the past year consisted of moving premises, shutting down the Company's internal manufacturing operations, terminating 4 employees, selling machinery, early termination of machinery and vehicle leases, and reducing working hours for the remaining 8 staff resulting in up to 40% salary reductions. Additional cost reductions will be necessary to continue to preserve cash until an alternate corporate strategy is determined.

The global impact of COVID-19 as well as the decline in oil prices in Canada and the United States have resulted in significant uncertainty as to the health of the global economy and specifically the oil and gas industry. Decreased activity levels as a result of the unprecedented demand destruction and low commodity price environment associated with the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the Company's customers' capital and operating spending budgets, which have resulted in a negative effect on the Company's sales.

The Company continues to evaluate all options available to Raise as a result of the extremely challenging past year and the continued decline in sales volume and the Company's cash position. The Company currently believes its current cash position will be sufficient to satisfy its financial obligations into mid-2021 based on its actual sales to date and additional cost reductions being implemented.

The Board of Directors and Management would like to thank all shareholders for their support and encouragement as the Company continues to navigate through this extraordinary difficult period.

About Raise Production Inc.

The Company is a technologically driven and innovative oilfield service company that focuses its efforts on the production service sector, utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase ultimate production in both conventional and unconventional oil and gas wells.

