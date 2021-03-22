Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2021) - NSJ Gold Corp. (CSE: NSJ) ("NSJ" or the "Company") announces that the Company has appointed Richard Kern, B.Sc., M.Sc., P. Geo., as Vice President of Exploration.

Mr. Richard Kern, B.Sc., M.Sc., P. Geo., is a Professional Geologist with over 35 years' experience in base and precious metal exploration in the United States, Central America, South America, and Australia. Prior to forming Great Basin Resources Inc. Mr. Kern co-founded MinQuest Inc. in 1998 and managed significant gold discoveries at Fire Creek and Longstreet, Nevada and at Moss, Arizona. Mr. Kern discovered the Moss Mine which is currently the largest pure gold and silver producing mine in Arizona, owned by Northern Vertex Mining Corp. Mr. Kern has held positions with several major mining companies before starting his own company. He has had field, executive, and management level positions in companies such as North Mining, Homestake Mining Company, and Superior Oil. He has been involved in major mineral discoveries in the Western United States and Australia. He has a Master's of Science Degree in Geology from Idaho State University and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology from Montana State University. Mr. Kern is a qualified person under NI 43-101 reporting standards.

Mr. Jag Sandhu, CEO and President of NSJ commented: "We are delighted to have Richard join our executive team. Richard has tremendous experience in western United States finding and developing mining projects. With his knowledge and experience, Richard will be invaluable member of our team and instrumental in developing our company as we move forward developing our Golden Hills project in Arizona."

Mr. Richard Kern stated, "I am happy to join the NSJ team who are focused on making new gold discoveries in the western United States. I believe gold will continue to be in favor as countries continue their massive deficit spending."

NSJ has granted 150,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of the grant.

NSJ holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Hills Project (the "Property") in Arizona, USA, subject to a 3% net smelter returns royalty. The Property consists of 7 patented claims and 94 unpatented mining claims covering a total of 1,970 acres (8.5 km2). The Company's business objective is to explore for gold and copper mineralization on the Property. NSJ's management team possess extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining.

